Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is beside himself over a new CNN “exclusive report” on American-made weapons that have made their way into terrorists’ hands in the Middle East:

BOMBSHELL REPORT. The "beautiful military equipment" Trump sold Saudi Arabia and UAE is now in the hands of Al Qaeda aligned militias. One group drives U.S. made armored vehicles now. This is what happens when you flood a war zone with more weapons. https://t.co/2S0xE51Mr9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2019

And this is what happens when you’re so hellbent on implicating Donald Trump in a scandal that you forget to check your facts:

“Fake News” is right.

I, too, am outraged by these weapons transfers that occurred under the Obama Administration https://t.co/FQXFH6Oysk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2019

Hope @ChrisMurphyCT reads more than headlines before he casts a vote on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/D0ObHXmsCD — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 5, 2019

I have no doubt these weapons transfers from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia & UAE and then to our enemies is still occurring. But as this article shows, this has been happening for ***years*** and the specific dates that they’ve tracked down include 2014 & 2015.https://t.co/6W8Ipjyg0h — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2019

Remind me again who was president, senator…

"The vehicle was part of a $2.5 billion sale to the UAE in 2014." https://t.co/Skp8cGInSs — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 5, 2019

Oh man. This is embarrassing. Chris, Chris, Chris. 2014, my dude. 2014. https://t.co/66DLBNFKPL — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2019

I’m just impressed that Trump somehow managed to create a time machine and dial it back to 2014 and make this sale! — Cy-Clotz (@JamesGDennison) February 5, 2019

Crazy how he trump managed to pull this off in 2014 before he had even announced that he was running for president. Truly an evil genius. Thanks for your honesty and bravery chris — jamie (@jamieSYMC) February 5, 2019

Amazing, @ChrisMurphyCT, how President Trump sold this equipment in *reads article*… 2014 and 2015… before he ever became president… truly amazing. — Cowboy (@zwilkerson78) February 5, 2019

The only thing more amazing is that Democrats keep doing this to themselves. They really do seem incapable of learning from their mistakes.

This "U.S. weapons are falling into the hands of our enemies" scandal is the "kids in cages" scandal all over again. People getting outraged over something that began under President Obama that they didn't know or care about b/c the media did the Bird Box challenge for 8 years. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2019

