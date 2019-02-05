Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is beside himself over a new CNN “exclusive report” on American-made weapons that have made their way into terrorists’ hands in the Middle East:

And this is what happens when you’re so hellbent on implicating Donald Trump in a scandal that you forget to check your facts:

“Fake News” is right.

The only thing more amazing is that Democrats keep doing this to themselves. They really do seem incapable of learning from their mistakes.

