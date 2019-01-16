Looks like congressional Dems will have to find another shutdown talking point now that Donald Trump has just signed this bill into law:

Eventual good news for federal employees: the president has signed the shutdown back pay bill. pic.twitter.com/LERL5s5JDG — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) January 16, 2019

So when the shutdown eventually ends, government employees will receive back pay for the time they were furloughed.

So much for predictions that he'd refuse to sign this. https://t.co/psfMX3ZaYV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 16, 2019

Seems like it actually works out pretty well for those employees. They’ll receive financial compensation despite not being able to do their jobs (through no fault of their own). Nice work if you can get it.