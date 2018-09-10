America’s favorite grifting ex-FBI employee Peter Strzok might be in even bigger trouble than we thought:

Peter Strzok, Lisa Page conspired to leak anti-Trump stories to mainstream media https://t.co/oxcI5IxBcS — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 10, 2018

More from the Washington Times:

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein saying a House task force had just received a new shipment of Justice Department documents “Our review of these news documents raises grave concerns regarding an apparent systemic culture of media leaking by high-ranking officials at FBI and DOJ,” Mr. Meadows said. “Review of these new documents suggest a coordinated effort on the part of the FBI and DOJ to release information in the public domain potentially harmful to President Donald Trump’s administration.” … On April 10, 2017, Mr. Strzok text-messaged Lisa Page, his lover and then-FBI counsel, to discuss a “media leak strategy.” “I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go,” Mr. Strzok said.

This is bad. Very bad. https://t.co/4vcztUNmHD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2018

It’s not good. Not for Strzok and Page, anyway.