Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi’s ability to say something completely insane. Check out this warning about Brett Kavanaugh:

Missed this yesterday but Pelosi suggested that Brown v. Board could be in jeopardy if Kavanaugh is confirmed… "If he doesn't believe in stare decisis of established law, everything is on the table: again, voting rights, civil rights, Brown v. The Board of Education." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 7, 2018

We’re not sure what would be worse: If she actually believes this, or if she knows she’s lying through her teeth and just doesn’t care.

In either case, she’s proof that the truth just isn’t very high up on the Democrats’ list of priorities.

Does Pelosi not know that Brown itself happened because the Court overturned a longstanding precedent (Plessy v Ferguson)? — Bradley J. Neitzel (@bjneitzel) September 7, 2018

Whoops.

You didn't miss anything. She's a lunatic. — "we'll stop it" (@PeoriaBiker) September 7, 2018

All Dems have to do is not be insane. And they just … can’t … do it.