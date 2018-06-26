Uh-oh …
Jerry Seinfeld says Roseanne Barr firing was "overkill" https://t.co/Yp0dBxFGBX pic.twitter.com/PwAS3eND4u
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2018
More from the Hollywood Reporter:
Jerry Seinfeld is weighing in on the Roseanne Barr controversy, calling her being fired from her eponymous sitcom “overkill.”
“I don’t even know why they had to do that,” Seinfeld told USA Today Monday at an event to promote his Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “It seemed like, you don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She’s already dead.”
Though questioning the firing, after Barr made a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, the comedian was in awe of how quickly Barr’s career was destroyed. “I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh,” he explained in another interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Welp.
Oh oh. Run Jerry. https://t.co/d55DIZKvPQ
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 26, 2018
RIP JERRY https://t.co/abrIh6ASLO
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 26, 2018
Uh oh…Here they come Jerry. pic.twitter.com/A0zKWTzChR
— Jacki (@jacquealantern) June 26, 2018
I apologize for what’s about to happen to you in advance, Jerry
— Jaded (@JMerritt101) June 26, 2018
It’s already happening:
— Barry Solomon (@alxsolo975) June 26, 2018
Seinfeld should shut up
— Alia (@alyasmutairi) June 26, 2018
Shut up Jerry
— 🛸 UnderCover 🛸 (@UnderCoverLeft) June 26, 2018
Jerry Seinfeld can eat a dick
— Juan Parra (@j_parrita) June 26, 2018
Says Michael Richards' co-worker.
— Proud Liberal (@LiberalismRules) June 26, 2018
No one cares what Seinfeld thinks,he had a racist on his show,remember Kramer(Michel Richards)? Remember his incident?So what he has to say means nothing.
— jmr (@ilymalabella) June 26, 2018
I feel like Seinfield is a closet racist like he has always given me that vibe.
— Ryan.T (@TheRyanTShow) June 26, 2018
Jerry Seinfeld just wants his friends to be able to make horrible jokes about black people in peace.
— Cutie Bumper (@taterpie) June 26, 2018
F*ck off, @JerrySeinfeld.
— William Peace 🇺🇸 (@WilliamPeace81) June 26, 2018