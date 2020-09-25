But we thought masks were magical and could keep us all safe from the virus? At least that’s the basic message Governor Ralph Northam has been pushing since he put his ‘mask mandate’ in place months ago. Then again, we all know Ralph has been caught in public places without a mask so are we entirely surprised he tested positive?

Eh.

We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive. https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw

On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19 .

Official residence staff. Sure, blame ‘the help.’

Were they wearing masks?

Pam is experiencing mild symptoms, and I am asymptomatic. Per @VDHgov guidelines, we will isolate at home for 10 days and then reevaluate our symptoms. I am in constant contact with my cabinet and staff, and will continue working from the Executive Mansion. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020

Asymptomatic. How many people did Ralph come into contact with? How many people did his wife come into contact with? Hope they were wearing a mask. Contact tracing?

Disaster.

As I have been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, #COVID19 is very real and very contagious. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this virus seriously. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 25, 2020

Per the Virginia Department of Health website, the state’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.1% and hospitalizations have been trending down. We can’t of course adequately report on the number of deaths in the state because there seems to be some confusion and a backlog of deaths …

Or as the locals call it, a ‘data dump’.

We of course wish the Governor and First Lady a speedy recovery.