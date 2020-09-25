But we thought masks were magical and could keep us all safe from the virus? At least that’s the basic message Governor Ralph Northam has been pushing since he put his ‘mask mandate’ in place months ago. Then again, we all know Ralph has been caught in public places without a mask so are we entirely surprised he tested positive?
Eh.
On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19.
We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.https://t.co/bwReZWQfsw
