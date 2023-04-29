Does Senator Schumer believe the things he says? Just so you know – the answer needs to be clarified. However, he has odd ideas about the federal government’s job.

Because we passed the infrastructure law:



The FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program is helping more American households save on high-speed internet! pic.twitter.com/CVPxIulZ9g — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 28, 2023

Chuck, who is paying for these savings?

I didn't say it was ok to spend my money on that. You are thieves — Michele Giammarco (@meshell122) April 28, 2023

Oh yeah.

We are. Duh!

You went thru that instead of working with Musk, who is trying to bring wi-fi to the world. — TheRealRacko (@realracko) April 28, 2023

Private industry fixes aren’t allowed, or he can’t be a hero!

People's connectivity is not a function of a federalist government. Learn your job, Chuckie, my wallet's getting a bit light. — AOK. (@JohnMul32410114) April 29, 2023

We’re sure everyone’s wallet is lighter!

Wow and all you had to do was dilute their spending power by hundreds a month by driving horrible inflation to do it!!!! I mean it’s a good thing you didn’t try to save them hundreds a month …. https://t.co/qxG4xp373X — Sarcasm with aloha (@AlohaSarcasm) April 29, 2023

YUP, see, told ya.

We would love to say this next person is wrong …

The Democrats are creating spending bills that will make the Internet more expensive for the masses. Sit back and watch! Internet cost will increase. https://t.co/IeIX2w0t5h — M Louise (@JMCMLClovey) April 28, 2023

BUT we all know what happens when the government tries to make things more ‘affordable.’

Then there is this tasty bit:

This is verification that 17.5 million households are below the 200% below Federal Poverty Guidelines!

Biden's Economic Destruction Plan is working! Look up the qualifications for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program. Schumer is validating the destruction of the US economy! https://t.co/Q5LP96r6uo — Travis Trump 2024 (@TravisHFund) April 28, 2023

Everything they try to spin as positive is just that, spin.

Oh BS! All my energy bills have doubled. How easy it is for you to lie, Chuckie! Middle class Americans are working more hours just to pay for their doubled energy bills! — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 29, 2023

But, but we’ve been assured inflation is transitory, or something.

Where’s your budget Chucky? Republicans passed theres. — Craig (@ahs6482) April 28, 2023

Wait, you expect him to do his actual job? Hmmm.

My bill went up while service has decreased. Once again Chuckles the 🤡 is a liar. — Michael 🇺🇸1776, ☘️ 🇮🇪 Pure🩸 (@HamOperatorInPa) April 28, 2023

‘Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.’ ― Mark Twain

We think Mr. Twain said it best. Is Chuck Schumer past the point of needing to be changed? Unfortunately, only his voters can decide that.

