‘It Was Never About Bibi’: As Israel Counts Votes, Tlaib Says Any Israeli Leader Is a ‘War Criminal’

Every once in a while, there is a full moon and monsters peek their heads out their holes and make themselves known. It's around Halloween so it was bound to happen.

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Regardless of which war criminal becomes prime minister, Palestinians living under Israeli apartheid will continue to face genocide, land theft, and erasure. We cannot accept lies, excuses, or half-measures from our leaders. We must impose a full arms embargo and sanctions until Palestine is free. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 27, 2026

Israel is voting and Tlaib has something to say.

@RepRashida When’s the Palestinian election? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 27, 2026

That's a great question. It will happen on the 12th of Never.

@RepRashida Palestine doesn’t exist so… — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 28, 2026

Next, she'll complain about the vote in Narnia.

@RepRashida There’s no such thing as Palestine. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2026

Someone should tell her.

Annnnnd there we go. It was never about Netanyahu. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 27, 2026

No. She hates Israel and the Jewish people. She doesn't care who is in charge.

Saying the quiet part out loud. It was NEVER about Netanyahu. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) October 27, 2026

@RepRashida Ah, here we go. The move from "Bibi is the devil" to - "it does not matter which leader Israel's has"... The propagandist's trick before every Israeli election. https://t.co/K3DsfnGWGv — David Collier (@mishtal) October 27, 2026

Same as it ever was.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Muslim men and women can freely vote on who represents them. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2026

So true.

The Arab parties are able to vote? In Israel? An apartheid state? During a genocide? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2026

Perhaps Rashida should answer to that.

Please stand back I’m about to become an expert in Israeli elections — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 28, 2026

@RepRashida We don't accept your lies. — Dan, cute little Yankee (@DanLtcR) October 28, 2026

Never will.

@RepRashida Arab citizens of Israel just turned out in extraordinary numbers, with Arab-led parties projected to win around 17 seats and potentially hold the balance of power in the next government. But don't let actual Israeli Arabs get in the way of Rashida's angry talking points. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 27, 2026

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But we were told Israel is committing genocide against Arabs and stuff.

@RepRashida Any Jewish leader is apparently a war criminal to her. She sounds no different than a Nazi. — shay 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@judeanceo) October 27, 2026

Because she is one.

@RepRashida Lady, the Palestinians are under Hamas rule of which they elected. They have been left alone to run their own government since 2005. There’s no genocide you crazy person. — Jessica Lewinter (@Jess3377) October 27, 2026

@RepRashida Meantime, PA leader Mahmoud Abbas just cancelled elections — again. Abbas is currently in year 21 of a four year term. When are those elections in Gaza? — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) October 27, 2026

@RepRashida Do you represent America or Palestine? — Jeff Neelz (@JeffNeelzAgain) October 27, 2026

Tlaib has no loyalty to America. That is for sure.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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