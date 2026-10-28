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‘It Was Never About Bibi’: As Israel Counts Votes, Tlaib Says Any Israeli Leader Is a ‘War Criminal’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 10:15 AM
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‘It Was Never About Bibi’: As Israel Counts Votes, Tlaib Says Any Israeli Leader Is a ‘War Criminal’
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Every once in a while, there is a full moon and monsters peek their heads out their holes and make themselves known. It's around Halloween so it was bound to happen.

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Israel is voting and Tlaib has something to say.

That's a great question. It will happen on the 12th of Never.

Next, she'll complain about the vote in Narnia.

Someone should tell her.

No. She hates Israel and the Jewish people. She doesn't care who is in charge.

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Same as it ever was.

So true.

Perhaps Rashida should answer to that.

Never will. 

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But we were told Israel is committing genocide against Arabs and stuff.

Because she is one.

Tlaib has no loyalty to America. That is for sure. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | RASHIDA TLAIB

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