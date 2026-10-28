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Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 9:13 AM
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Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked
AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke

A Florida single mom went to Las Vegas to work for six days. While she was gone, she had an adult babysitter checking in on her kids in the morning before school and in the evening. The kids were 14, 11, 12 and 9. The 9-year-old was playing with a dumbbell and dropped it. The siblings contacted medical services, the child was treated (he was fine) and the Mom notified. When the Mom returned to Florida, the police arrested her.

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The mother is being charged with neglect and that has created quite the firestorm on Twitter.

Very true. There were no small babies, infants or toddlers. The youngest kid was 9-year-old.

Would this be a decision most parents would make? Probably not. Does that mean we arrest the Mom and take her kids away?

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At least the siblings got the kid medical help. Heh.

And the story has even more layers. Apparently the parents are not getting along well and mom currently has a domestic violence injunction against the father of the kids. The police gave him the kids anyway. What in the world?

This is correct. Florida Department of Children and Families does give guidelines for 'maturity to stay home alone' and one of them is 'could they get emergency help if needed'. Clearly these kids could. Still, Mom was arrested.

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It's always a boy. Heh.

To be fair, there are dissenters who think this Mom absolutely should have been arrested for leaving the siblings with a 14-year-old and an adult who was occasionally checking in.

That can't be a great feeling.

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CRIME | FLORIDA | LAW AND ORDER | PARENTAL RIGHTS

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