Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

A Florida single mom went to Las Vegas to work for six days. While she was gone, she had an adult babysitter checking in on her kids in the morning before school and in the evening. The kids were 14, 11, 12 and 9. The 9-year-old was playing with a dumbbell and dropped it. The siblings contacted medical services, the child was treated (he was fine) and the Mom notified. When the Mom returned to Florida, the police arrested her.

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Bodycam footage shows Florida deputies arresting a mother at an airport after authorities say she left her four children, ages 9, 11, 12 and 14, home alone while traveling to Las Vegas for work. Irene Miller, 50, was taken into custody Friday as she stepped off a plane. Two days earlier, one of her children had called 911 after a dumbbell fell on her 9-year-old brother's head. When deputies arrived at the family's Kissimmee home, they found the children without adult supervision and had the injured boy taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Miller now faces four counts of child neglect. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2026

The mother is being charged with neglect and that has created quite the firestorm on Twitter.

14-yr-olds can stay with their siblings. The siblings aren’t even young. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 27, 2026

Very true. There were no small babies, infants or toddlers. The youngest kid was 9-year-old.

People are pretty bad at distinguishing what they find to be inadvisable and what is criminal. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 27, 2026

Would this be a decision most parents would make? Probably not. Does that mean we arrest the Mom and take her kids away?

your mom leaves for a few days with the fridge stocked and 30 bucks on the counter for pizza and you're all settled in to goof off and stay up late and then your dumbass 9 year old brother drops a dumbbell on his head. I know these kids were livid — gcluppy (@gcluppy) October 27, 2026

At least the siblings got the kid medical help. Heh.

I saw a tiktok where someone said these women are being set up by the children's fathers-the dads are saying they'll watch the kids, then leaving them alone. And now I can't unsee it as a possibility. — Optimus Fine (@sunnydaejones) October 27, 2026

And the story has even more layers. Apparently the parents are not getting along well and mom currently has a domestic violence injunction against the father of the kids. The police gave him the kids anyway. What in the world?

A 14 year old can’t babysit now? That’s ridiculous I’m sorry — Sandipantswtf (@sandipantswtf) October 27, 2026

This is rage-inducing. It’s not “child neglect” to let a 14-year-old babysit. Law enforcement also took these kids to their dad, who’s facing battery charges and has an active restraining order against him. How does that make *any* sense? — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 27, 2026

There is no minimum age at which a child can stay home alone under Florida law. — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 27, 2026

This is correct. Florida Department of Children and Families does give guidelines for 'maturity to stay home alone' and one of them is 'could they get emergency help if needed'. Clearly these kids could. Still, Mom was arrested.

This is such an overreaction. A 14 year old is old enough to babysit, and 9 year old boys (we all know it was a boy) do things like this even when their parents are around, with the exact same response of calling 9-1-1. — Daniel Pearson (@DPearsonPHL) October 27, 2026

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It's always a boy. Heh.

I cannot wrap my brain around the number of people defending this woman who left her 4 children 14 and under for FIVE DAYS. Not a couple hours. FIVE DAYS. — 🏝️🐊🐬Jay Quellin Alexia Nanana🐬🐊🏝️ (@Jaxm53) October 28, 2026

My controversial opinion is that there's a balance between "a 14-year old can take care of themselves for a bit of time" and "a 14 year old can watch their chaotic siblings for a period of time". If it was just the former, that'd be one thing. The issue is that it's not. — Inkfy (@inkfycreates) October 28, 2026

To be fair, there are dissenters who think this Mom absolutely should have been arrested for leaving the siblings with a 14-year-old and an adult who was occasionally checking in.

imagine being the kid that called for help and feeling like you got your mom arrested and your family torn apart. — Huldra Nix (@Huldra_Nix) October 27, 2026

That can't be a great feeling.

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