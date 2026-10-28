This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced

This one will make you sick on your stomach.

Earlier today, the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in Manhattan was defaced with graffiti. I wear on my wrist the names of over a hundred friends and colleagues who lost their lives in the attacks twenty five years ago. 1/2 https://t.co/Kvs1Sc3ERg — Thomas P. Sullivan (@Sully4Assembly) October 28, 2026

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This is absolutely disgusting and deeply disrespectful to them and the thousands of other innocent lives lost that day. This individual needs to be caught and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. 2/2 — Thomas P. Sullivan (@Sully4Assembly) October 28, 2026

Only a monster would do this.

@Sully4Assembly This is what happens when you let the barbarians run the city — Godzilla (@Bus_Driver_) October 28, 2026

The sad thing is the Mayor of New York City likely agrees with this criminal.

I don’t recall this ever happening before Mamdani and AOC were seen laughing at the memorial on national TV. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 28, 2026

Fish rot from the head.

The type of punishment for whoever did this https://t.co/eagLbhhgJj — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 28, 2026

That seems fair.

The 9/11 memorial has been vandalized. This is the Mamdani effect. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 28, 2026

Remember, this is more than a memorial. It is the resting place for the remains of the precious souls lost in the jihadist attack 25 years ago. It is holy ground. This disgraceful crime must be fully prosecuted. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) October 28, 2026

Also, the name of this jerk should be broadcast frequently.

The 9/11 memorial in NYC has been vandalized. Last month, hundreds of Islamists chanted “Long Live Hamas” just blocks away. https://t.co/7OzKJHb8Ml — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 28, 2026

The terrorists are emboldened.

Mamdani’s New York City — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 28, 2026

No other way to describe it.

OMG 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Someone vandalized the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero. I can’t take this crap anymore. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 28, 2026

Americans should not have to tolerate this.

The 9/11 memorial was defaced today with graffiti. Will Mayor Mamdani Condemn this and promise justice to the scumbag who would do such a thing? https://t.co/PrMAAu1B5f — J (@JayTC53) October 28, 2026

He probably bought the spray paint.

It's way past time to take these people seriously.

When we have too many Democrats that allow Abdul El-Sayed through Hasan Piker to say America deserves 9/11 . And Mayor Mamdani who laughs during the 9/11 memorial; and who gave the key to a man defending Al-Qaeda terrorists. We get this level of disrespect. — Levone 🇯🇲🇬🇾🇹🇹🇧🇧🇺🇸 (@MolineauxN58356) October 28, 2026

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Give an inch and they'll take a mile.

Waiting for Mamdani to condemn this and ensure justice is served against the perpetrator(s). 🦗🦗🦗 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 28, 2026

Don't hold your breath.

If we were a serious country the person who did this would be at a CIA blacksite in Romania already. This makes me so livid — Chet (@Z0omerChetBaker) October 28, 2026

It should infuriate every American.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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