DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 10:25 AM
Advertisement
This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

This one will make you sick on your stomach.

Advertisement

Only a monster would do this.

The sad thing is the Mayor of New York City likely agrees with this criminal.

Fish rot from the head.

That seems fair.

Recommended
Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences Grateful Calvin Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked Just Mindy
Advertisement

Also, the name of this jerk should be broadcast frequently.

The terrorists are emboldened.

No other way to describe it.

Americans should not have to tolerate this.

He probably bought the spray paint.

It's way past time to take these people seriously.

Advertisement

Give an inch and they'll take a mile.

Don't hold your breath.

It should infuriate every American.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 9/11 | NEW YORK | TERRORISM | VETERANS | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Grateful Calvin
Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Just Mindy
Rubio Drops the Hammer: Cuban Official Who Got Froggy With Ambassador Waltz at the UN Is Expelled

Rubio Drops the Hammer: Cuban Official Who Got Froggy With Ambassador Waltz at the UN Is Expelled

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos