Libertarian NC State Senate Candidate Live-Tweets Armed Chase With Cops: ‘This Should Be Fun’

The Libertarian candidate for state senate in North Carolina is apparently in the middle of an armed pursuit with police and is live tweeting it.

The Libertarian Party candidate for North Carolina state senate is currently in the midst of an armed chase and shoot-out with the cops, keeping us posted with live tweets: https://t.co/ArocFdBI3v — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿John Wakefield🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JohnWakefieId) October 26, 2026

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Some of his tweets have curse words, so just fair warning.

I have decided I no longer wish to live and I will be killing myself tonight. I know this will upset some of you, but I can no longer continue this suffering. I hate my life and every moment is painful. Tonight I end that pain. Do not contact me. I do not want to talk. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 25, 2026

It started last night with a suicide note.

The whole police department is chasing me with guns drawn. This should be fun. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Then, 15 hours later, he tweeted he was being pursued by police.

I've got six shots and the high ground. I hope they don't find me, but if they do it's going to be a hell of a show. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

He was threatening a shoot out with police.

F**k they almost got me. They had some hostage negotiator type dude call me. While I was distracted talking with him on the phone they were moving in around me. Luckily I spotted one of them and took off. F**k that was close. I really should have brought some water. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Apparently, he is thirsty.

I f**ked up and talked to the negotiator on the phone long enough for them to box me in. They have dogs so I'm probably done for. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

He fears he may be trapped at this point.

@JDM4NC @ArtoftheMil @Pellegrinoadict @Jeanne2999432 @llawlim1 @FlooringGuyRob @TonyaMichelle65 Not being aggressive. Why is your family estranged from you? — 👻 ODST (spooky) 🎃 (@AbortTransKids_) October 26, 2026

@AbortTransKids_ @ArtoftheMil @Pellegrinoadict @Jeanne2999432 @llawlim1 @FlooringGuyRob @TonyaMichelle65 They found my weed when I was 16. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

Also, his family is estranged from him because they found his weed when he was 16.

Okay, after seeing how this guy is playing this out..posting he's been shooting at police and other crap, I'm done. My concern was obviously misplaced, and with his continuing arguments, I am beginning to think this was a set up for attention or just total BS. I'm sorry I wasted time on him. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) October 26, 2026

Some of his initial supporters seem to be growing tired of his antics.

@ArtoftheMil @Jeanne2999432 @llawlim1 @FlooringGuyRob @TonyaMichelle65 Not a single word that has come out of my mouth has been a lie. I don't give a f**k if you believe me or not. I'm right now in the woods looking at my apartment building with police cars all over the f**king place. This is very f**king real and I don't give a s**t what you think. — Jonathan D. Miller (@JDM4NC) October 26, 2026

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He really likes an f bomb.

I regret to inform you that the only political party who actually believes their own rhetoric is the Libertarian Party and this has had disastrous political, moral, and social consequences for everyone involved — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 26, 2026

Case in point.

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