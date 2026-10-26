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Libertarian NC State Senate Candidate Live-Tweets Armed Chase With Cops: ‘This Should Be Fun’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 26, 2026 2:25 PM
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Libertarian NC State Senate Candidate Live-Tweets Armed Chase With Cops: ‘This Should Be Fun’
Libertarian Party logo. (LP.org)

The Libertarian candidate for state senate in North Carolina is apparently in the middle of an armed pursuit with police and is live tweeting it. 

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Some of his tweets have curse words, so just fair warning.

It started last night with a suicide note.

Then, 15 hours later, he tweeted he was being pursued by police.

He was threatening a shoot out with police.

Apparently, he is thirsty.

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He fears he may be trapped at this point. 

Also, his family is estranged from him because they found his weed when he was 16.

Some of his initial supporters seem to be growing tired of his antics.

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He really likes an f bomb. 

Case in point. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | NORTH CAROLINA

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