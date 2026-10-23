DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Knicks Owner Phishing Scandal Just Ruined Championship Night: Fake Ring Email That Crushed Employees

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
Knicks Owner Phishing Scandal Just Ruined Championship Night: Fake Ring Email That Crushed Employees
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Companies like to test their employees with emails that might entice them to click. This 'test' seems particularly dark though.

Advertisement

So, these people who supported the team all season thought they were being honored for their hard work. They thought the team was giving them a piece of jewelry as a token of that historic season. Not so fast.

It really was nasty. There is a reason for security, of course. This was just insulting to people who worked very hard. 

It seems like all the people running the organization are pretty disgusting, actually. 

Well, at least he succeeded.

Recommended
Just GUESS How Jake Tapper Covered VA State Senator Louise Lucas' Drug Trafficking Arrest (WATCH) Sam J. WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC Sam J.
Advertisement

This is one of the rare occasions Jemele is right. Even a broken clock, etc.

Advertisement

Oh, also, the assistant coaches didn't get their rings either. Really a stand up organization. 

Maybe some rich people should be eaten.

Really makes it hard to root for them in the future.

Also, the memory is forever ruined for all the people caught up in this 'test'. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | CYBERSECURITY | SPORTS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Just GUESS How Jake Tapper Covered VA State Senator Louise Lucas' Drug Trafficking Arrest (WATCH)

Just GUESS How Jake Tapper Covered VA State Senator Louise Lucas' Drug Trafficking Arrest (WATCH)

Sam J.
WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

Sam J.
The Louvre Announces Museum Will Be 'Exceptionally Closed' Tomorrow and Everybody Has Questions

The Louvre Announces Museum Will Be 'Exceptionally Closed' Tomorrow and Everybody Has Questions

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos