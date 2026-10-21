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Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 9:15 AM
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Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them
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So far this week, we've learned George W. Bush's daughter Barbara voted for James Talarico, and now her Uncle Neil has announced he did too. Gross.

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They all need to get a grip.

Jeb and George W.'s brother says he was 'enormously impressed' with Talarico. What impressed him exactly? Was it the 'God is non-binary' or his claims there are six genders? Maybe it was the 'Mary chose to have Jesus so that means the Bible is fine with abortion'? That's some really incredible stuff. 

Talarico is a fraud and the fact people don't see through him really shows how bad discernment is these days.

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Of course, the libs are ecstatic. Suddenly the Bushes are cool again and not the extended family of Hitler, apparently.

Boomers, man.

Apparently, they hate losing control.

This is the most hilarious part. Neil and the rest of the Bushes think this will somehow ingratiate them with the Left. It will never happen. They will still hate them. 

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Just point and laugh. The guy tried to come out and prop up a Demoncrat, and instead people are just dredging up all of his nasty past. He should have just kept quiet. Goof ball.

Apparently, they're still hanging on for dear life hoping a Republican still cares about them.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS

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