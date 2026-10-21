Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them

So far this week, we've learned George W. Bush's daughter Barbara voted for James Talarico, and now her Uncle Neil has announced he did too. Gross.

This is the second member of the Bush family who has publicly showed support for James Talarico — this includes one of George W. Bush’s daughters who donated to the Democrat’s campaign. #TXSEN — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 21, 2026

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They all need to get a grip.

Neil Bush, brother of one President Bush & son of another President Bush, just posted that he voted for @JamesTalarico. Neil still lives in the same neighborhood as father did for decades here in Houston. https://t.co/o2ElxTPKwv — Miya Shay (@miyashay) October 21, 2026

Jeb and George W.'s brother says he was 'enormously impressed' with Talarico. What impressed him exactly? Was it the 'God is non-binary' or his claims there are six genders? Maybe it was the 'Mary chose to have Jesus so that means the Bible is fine with abortion'? That's some really incredible stuff.

Neil Bush: “I see in [James Talarico] the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees. My impression is that he is a principled, pragmatic leader who understands that public office is a responsibility to serve, not an entitlement to power.” — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 21, 2026

Talarico is a fraud and the fact people don't see through him really shows how bad discernment is these days.

Absolutely incredible! — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 21, 2026

Of course, the libs are ecstatic. Suddenly the Bushes are cool again and not the extended family of Hitler, apparently.

That it’s a Facebook post is actually generationally perfect. — This American Adam (@adamconner) October 21, 2026

Boomers, man.

Cornyn losing really seems like it kicked up an old guard/old money revolt in the GOP — Paul Blest (@pblest) October 21, 2026

Apparently, they hate losing control.

When @KenPaxtonTX's corruption is too much for the Neil, the Bush family's corrupt member. — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) October 21, 2026

This is the most hilarious part. Neil and the rest of the Bushes think this will somehow ingratiate them with the Left. It will never happen. They will still hate them.

The Bushies side with the establishment uniparty Deep State. Surprise, surprise, surprise. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 21, 2026

Neil Bush? The guy who breached his fiduciary duties during the S&L scandal and then cozied up to a Russian oligarch? The guy who cheated on his wife in Thailand? The one who made a fortune peddling influence with his family in the Middle East? He looks in a mirror with Paxton. — Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) October 21, 2026

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Just point and laugh. The guy tried to come out and prop up a Demoncrat, and instead people are just dredging up all of his nasty past. He should have just kept quiet. Goof ball.

God when are these Bush Dynasty ppl going to recognize that their opinions matter very little to us Republicans that had to endure the hubris of the WMD scandals, the start of the Afghan War. George Bush was the consummate Republican Party failure nobody wanted to hear about — Dealmakr1 (@Dealmakr64) October 21, 2026

Apparently, they're still hanging on for dear life hoping a Republican still cares about them.

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