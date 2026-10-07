DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Prof Called Antisemitism a ‘Zionist Witch Hunt': He Got Charged With Jew Hate From Fake MAGA Account

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 11:18 AM
Advertisement
Prof Called Antisemitism a ‘Zionist Witch Hunt': He Got Charged With Jew Hate From Fake MAGA Account
Twitchy

This is some Jussie Smollett kind of nonsense. Buckle up for this one.

Advertisement

See, Leftists are really what they pretend MAGA is ... massive bigots.

This guy is a complete psycho. 

Maybe it's time to send this guy back to China. He can work on helping the Uyghur Muslims in China since he's so worried about discrimination against Islam.

Specifically, this one.

Now, it all makes sense.

This guy has really lost his mind.

A really great addition to our country. NOT!

Recommended
European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’ Brett T. DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag Brett T.
Advertisement

He succeeded in terrifying his colleague. The family moved out of their house on three different occasions because of the threat. 

Oh, there are. They are teaching America's young people.

He should be on a plane back to China.

Expeditiously.

Their Teacher's Assistants do all the hard work these days.

Advertisement

Precisely. There are plenty of Americans who are experts on religion. We don't need to import bigots.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ACADEMIA | ANTISEMITISM | CHINA | CYBERSECURITY | ISLAM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

European Parliament Displays Statue of Naked, Gold-Plated Trump Called ‘The Orange Plague’

Brett T.
DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Brett T.
TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

TDS Accounts Try to Dunk on Pete Hegseth Running With Troops and Faceplant on the Previous SecDef

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos