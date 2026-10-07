Prof Called Antisemitism a ‘Zionist Witch Hunt': He Got Charged With Jew Hate From Fake MAGA Account

This is some Jussie Smollett kind of nonsense. Buckle up for this one.

NEW: Haverford Professor Guangtian Ha has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a Jewish colleague. Posing as a MAGA anon on X, he allegedly messaged another Haverford professor around 50 times between October 2025 and May 2026. In addition to posting vile antisemitic messages (see below), he allegedly posted his colleague’s “home address, infant child's name, a photograph of the family's mailbox, countless antisemitic slurs and threats, and reference to real-time observation of their home.” The target’s wife twice moved out of the home with their three children because they were so terrified. Ha is a member of Faculty for Justice in Palestine. He has called complaints about antisemitism on campus “Zionist witch hunts.” Originally from China, he is an associate professor of religion at Haverford who studies Islam in China. He holds a PhD in anthropology from Columbia. His dissertation is entitled, “Religion of the Father: Islam, Gender, and Politics of Ethnicity in Late Socialism.” He won the 2023 Clifford Geertz Prize in the Anthropology of Religion for his book, The Sound of Salvation: Voice, Gender, and the Sufi Mediascape in China. He is “charged with one count of cyberstalking pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(2). The statutory maximum for cyberstalking is five years' imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.” Here are some of the messages he posted (brace yourself): “Jew, get the f**k out of my country” “Jew pig, get the f**k out of Lower Merion” “If jews are so special then they should also be placed in special camps and receive special treatments” “LM jews are going to have it big time, jew. Remember this. You scums have had it too easy. Goyim are taking America back, blood-guzzling demons.” “@[Victim 1] Eliminate the jewish cockroaches. Exterminate the jewish state. [Victim 1], you will have nowhere to go. Your family has no future in the US. Give it another 10 years, and you shall see a true holocaust.” “@[Victim 1] Fat jew, leave lower merion.” “@[Victim 1] Jew, watch your [Victim I's minor son's true name]. There shall be a sign.” After the victim took security precautions: “@[Victim 1] The goyim have woken up, jew. Run. Flee. Leave. Blurring your home on google map and installing a security camera next to your mailbox won't help.” “[Victim 1], the jewish state will stop existing, whether you like it or not, which is why as an Israeli zio jew you want to recreate america in 'iSrAeL's' image. This won't work. You and your family have no future here. Homeless dogs jews will once again become, if you do survive.” “That's right[Victim 1]The end of American jews is close. Let's start with the jews in Lower Merion. Watch out jewish nigga.” “[is] that blood, [Victim 1]? We know jews are blood-sucking demons. Only the libtard niggas [...] will protect you. But soon we are going to make sure you have no place to hide, fat rat.” “Nothing wrong to hate jews. We started to decline the moment we stopped hating, eradicating and expelling jews. Babylonians knew, the Romans knew, the Spaniards knew. American jews have been exposed. F**k anti-Zionism. HH [i.e., “Heil Hitler”].” Haverford College has placed Ha on administrative leave and barred him from campus. His information has been wiped from the college’s website. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 7, 2026

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See, Leftists are really what they pretend MAGA is ... massive bigots.

This guy is a complete psycho.

Maybe it's time to send this guy back to China. He can work on helping the Uyghur Muslims in China since he's so worried about discrimination against Islam.

Ok. Shut down the colleges. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2026

Specifically, this one.

Sickening levels of anti-semitism on display here — Jennifer A. Frey (@jennfrey) October 7, 2026

I was confused about why a Chinese professor would get so emotionally invested in this, but now it makes sense. https://t.co/ThfuJ1JU58 https://t.co/nS0wnB1xfu — Against Narrative (@3RenChengHu) October 7, 2026

Now, it all makes sense.

Examples of a couple of his posts: https://t.co/59FDYZVLBP — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 7, 2026

Excerpt: https://t.co/QPjElfPlKK — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 7, 2026

This guy has really lost his mind.

Statement from Haverford College’s president announcing the arrest yesterday: — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 7, 2026

@sfmcguire79 He seems nice — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 7, 2026

A really great addition to our country. NOT!

@sfmcguire79 @edudissenter Note - this Chinese born Jew hater who works at one of the most leftist universities in the free world pretended to be “MAGA” in order to harass and terrify a Jewish colleague. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 7, 2026

He succeeded in terrifying his colleague. The family moved out of their house on three different occasions because of the threat.

@sfmcguire79 @Nahal_50 This is a crazy story, I assume there are so many more like him. — Talia (@tfiiiiine) October 7, 2026

Oh, there are. They are teaching America's young people.

@sfmcguire79 Leftist Extremism is a mental illness. — QuippittyDoDuh (@nailsonledge) October 7, 2026

@sfmcguire79 Another foreign professor. @EDSecMcMahon what are you doing about these "American" professors — Nancy (@NancyP1826) October 7, 2026

He should be on a plane back to China.

@sfmcguire79 https://t.co/q3eka6w7Rw — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) October 7, 2026

Expeditiously.

@sfmcguire79 Serious question What kind of professor has time for this nonsense? — (((Mia Bloom))) (@MiaMBloom) October 7, 2026

Their Teacher's Assistants do all the hard work these days.

@sfmcguire79 If he’s Chinese born, chances are he was naturalized (assuming he’s a citizen). Either way, he deportable. Send him back to china. Let’s see how much they tolerate people preaching Islam there — Pauley1982 (@pauleylongknife) October 7, 2026

@sfmcguire79 He never should have been hired to begin with. If there is a way to deport him, get him out of my country. — Essential POV (@EssentialPOV) October 7, 2026

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Precisely. There are plenty of Americans who are experts on religion. We don't need to import bigots.

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