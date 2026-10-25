Sen. Chuck Grassley Counts Biden Era Regulations Overturned

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) counts 23 Biden era regulations overturned through legislation.

Republicans hv been hard @ work cutting red tape 2 lower costs+ make life easier for Americans We hv already overturned 23 Biden era regulations thru legislation GOP is committed 2 slashing heavy-handed gov policies — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 25, 2026

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Overregulation must go. Overregulation can be loosely defined in this case as the executive power of the government doing work that should be done by the legislative powers, which are vested in Congress and the approval of the president. Hypothetically illustrating, a department writes a regulation and feigns to compel those affected by it to comply as if it carries the force of a law.

Laws are passed by Congress and approved and executed by the president in conjunction with appropriate departments. It is hard. To repeat, it is hard to have 535 individuals come together to form an agreement or a consensus by majority. So departments may become tempted to do that work. But they cannot. They do not have those powers, so they create problems when they attempt it that others shall have to reconcile at a later time. It is a serious deal, too, because many could become confused about what constitutes a law and what does not. That is why it must be done that way. Let it not be misconstrued.

Hey, hey, ho, ho, overregulation has got to go. It must not come back, either.