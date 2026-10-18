BLS: Gas Prices Have Gone Up Big

"Prices for gasoline increased 34.2 percent over the year ended September 2026," tweets the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices for gasoline increased 34.2 percent over the year ended September 2026 #BLSData https://t.co/hUfH9xEXg7 https://t.co/y1WDnBu1FP — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) October 18, 2026

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That is a significant increase in the price of gasoline. Fuel oil also shoots way out to the right on that chart. Some goods and services, such as motor vehicle insurance and dairy products, have gone the other way.

That goes to demonstrate how tedious each hour can be with respect to energy supply and the price of it. Our economy moves by the propelling of gasoline and crude oil, in many ways. When it goes up, it does have an overflow effect on the rest of the nation. Supplies may not make it through distribution on time, and they may cost more as a result of that. Business meetings may have to take place online or not at all, and there are costs associated with that. Due to higher national costs, fans following sports teams may not be able to go cheer them on, or some vacations may get eliminated. It is not unreasonable to suggest that gasoline prices have as much of a consequential stamp on the remainder of the economy as any other commodity.

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