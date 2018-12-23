Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer apparently believes he is in control of the government and is ready to shut things down in order to keep President Trump from getting wall funding.

The guy who has repeatedly accused President Trump of throwing a temper tantrum in the past few days is now giving ultimatums from a position of very little power.

In other words, he’s the one throwing a tantrum.

And would someone please remind Sen. Schumer that under his leadership, Democrats just LOST seats in the Senate?

He’s in the minority and about to be weakened further, yet he is the one who gets to decide when and how the government gets reopened.

