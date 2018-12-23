Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer apparently believes he is in control of the government and is ready to shut things down in order to keep President Trump from getting wall funding.

Chuck Schumer: "It will never pass the Senate. Not today. Not next week. Not next year. So, Mr. President … if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall, plain and simple." Via ABC. pic.twitter.com/TCH8FIPUB7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 22, 2018

Schumer to Trump: ‘If You Want to Open the Government, You Must Abandon the Wall, Plain and Simple’ https://t.co/y1RRH7LqnH — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) December 23, 2018

The guy who has repeatedly accused President Trump of throwing a temper tantrum in the past few days is now giving ultimatums from a position of very little power.

At midnight last night, roughly twenty five percent of the government shut down because of one person and one person alone: President @realDonaldTrump. We arrived at this moment because President Trump has been on a remarkable two-week temper tantrum. https://t.co/f69bgRxfep — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 22, 2018

You own the shutdown—your own words, @realDonaldTrump. The Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed a bipartisan solution to avoid a shutdown. Then you threw another temper tantrum and convinced the House to ignore that compromise. #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/h4R7Qk6E1i — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2018

President Trump has thrown a temper tantrum and has us careening towards a Christmas #TrumpShutdown. He called for a shutdown no less than 25 times. It doesn’t have to be this way. We've offered 2 alternatives. @SenateMajLdr should consider them today. https://t.co/juYDNRdYmg — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 21, 2018

In other words, he’s the one throwing a tantrum.

Who’s throwing a tantrum now? https://t.co/SiSwlkHoFs — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 23, 2018

And would someone please remind Sen. Schumer that under his leadership, Democrats just LOST seats in the Senate?

He’s in the minority and about to be weakened further, yet he is the one who gets to decide when and how the government gets reopened.