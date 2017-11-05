Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning that she has seen no evidence that the Trump campaign received dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russia.

.@SenFeinstein tells @jaketapper on #CNNSOTU that she has seen no evidence that the Trump campaign got "dirt" on Clinton from the Russians — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 5, 2017

But we thought…

They should have gone to Donna Brazille. https://t.co/W9ovHjLD24 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 5, 2017

Now did Tapper ask her whether she had seen any evidence that Clinton received dirt on Trump from the Russians?

Why did Jake not ask the reverse? https://t.co/qrmQLIBnYr — MaryAnnNotGinger🦃 (@MAnotGinger) November 5, 2017

