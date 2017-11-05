Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning that she has seen no evidence that the Trump campaign received dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russia.

But we thought…

Now did Tapper ask her whether she had seen any evidence that Clinton received dirt on Trump from the Russians?

***

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDianne FeinsteinDonald TrumpHillary Clintonjake tapperRussia