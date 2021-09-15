During a listening session this morning at a public school in Milwaukee, First Lady Jill Biden — herself a teacher — refused to answer a reporter who asked, “Do you think a vaccine mandate is appropriate for public schools?”:

"Do you think a vaccine mandate is appropriate for public schools?" @FLOTUS was asked by @mattsmith_news

Biden, walking past him, was quiet and then said:

"I don't think we're taking questions." — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 15, 2021

It’s a good question! Especially since she’s “speaking to teachers and administrators and parents about the challenges of returning to schools in-person”:

“I just started my own semester last week,” says @FLOTUS, here at a Milwaukee elementary school. She is speaking to teachers and administrators and parents about the challenges of returning to schools in-person. “My husband Joe is committed to being a partner to all of you.” pic.twitter.com/YpK0QP9MP5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 15, 2021

But she did talk about being a mom, so there’s that:

One mom at this listening session tells @FLOTUS she is a nurse working 70hrs/week during covid.

“You had a lot of stress on you,” says @FLOTUS, to which mom said she has a week off after long work weeks.

“When you’re a mom, there’s no such thing as a week off,” says Biden. pic.twitter.com/YivEyaprXi — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 15, 2021

As for the Biden vaccine mandate, he’s calling on states to mandate the vaccine for teachers since he won’t do it himself. Something that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is “mum” about:

Gov. Evers mum on whether he'll issue vaccine mandate for teachers at President Biden's request: https://t.co/UnjXFhSGK0 @BenJordan3 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) September 10, 2021

But he did implement new testing standards for executive office personnel:

Wisconsin will mandate weekly COVID-19 testing for all executive branch employees, interns, and contractors who are not fully vaccinated or haven’t reported their status. It starts October 18, the administration of Gov. Evers announces. — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) September 14, 2021

