CNN reports that a new court filing filed by Joseph Bondy, attorney for Lev Parnas, accidentally exposed the extent of the communications seized by the Southern District of New York in its case against Rudy Giuliani:

Breaking: Prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani have seized material from a wider array of individuals than previously disclosed, including messages from email and iCloud accounts they believe belong to two former Ukranian government officials. https://t.co/r0gH05Tel1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 25, 2021

From the article:

Bondy wrote that the evidence seized “likely includes e-mail, text, and encrypted communications” between Giuliani, Toensing, former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, “high-level members of the Justice Department, Presidential impeachment attorneys Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and others, Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Devin Nunes and others, relating to the timing of the arrest and indictment of the defendants as a means to prevent potential disclosures to Congress in the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald. J. Trump.”

Prosecutors also seized the email account of Ukraine’s former chief prosecutor:

Federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani seized an email account belonging to Ukraine’s former chief prosecutor, who was deeply involved in Trump’s pressure campaign for dirt on Biden, a new court filing revealed.https://t.co/IUOQx8x8nr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 25, 2021

As well as the communications of other Ukrainians:

SDNY prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani also searched emails and iCloud accounts belonging to some Ukrainians – Yuri Lutsenko (ex prosecutor general), Roman Nasirov (x-hed of Fiscal Service), bizman Alexander Levin, according to court filing. 1/2 w/@eorden — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) May 25, 2021

CNN was able to see what was redacted after copy and pasting the filing to a new document:

SDNY prosecutors investigating Giuliani have seized wider array of materials than previously disclosed, including email/iCloud accounts of Yuriy Lutsenko & ex Ukrainian Fiscal Service head Roman Nasirov, per redacted court doc that CNN could read by copy/pasting. w/ @KaraScannell — erica orden (@eorden) May 25, 2021

“Prosecutors also sought historical and prospective cell site information for Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing”:

Prosecutors also sought historical and prospective cell site information for Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing. The information was inadvertently revealed in a court filing with faulty redactions. 2/2 — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) May 25, 2021

Prosecutors are asking that a special master be appointed to sort out privilege issues:

New— A federal judge just unsealed more information from the government memo asking a special master to sort out privilege issues in warrants on Rudy Giuliani and Victoria Toensing. Pictured: Before and after Background, @LawCrimeNews https://t.co/ijfqJNDerF pic.twitter.com/4ZWPb4yabh — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 20, 2021

***