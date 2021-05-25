CNN reports that a new court filing filed by Joseph Bondy, attorney for Lev Parnas, accidentally exposed the extent of the communications seized by the Southern District of New York in its case against Rudy Giuliani:

Bondy wrote that the evidence seized “likely includes e-mail, text, and encrypted communications” between Giuliani, Toensing, former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, “high-level members of the Justice Department, Presidential impeachment attorneys Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and others, Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Devin Nunes and others, relating to the timing of the arrest and indictment of the defendants as a means to prevent potential disclosures to Congress in the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald. J. Trump.”

Prosecutors also seized the email account of Ukraine’s former chief prosecutor:

As well as the communications of other Ukrainians:

CNN was able to see what was redacted after copy and pasting the filing to a new document:

“Prosecutors also sought historical and prospective cell site information for Giuliani and lawyer Victoria Toensing”:

Prosecutors are asking that a special master be appointed to sort out privilege issues:

