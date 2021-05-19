As New York gets ready to reopen, experts are calling out the state over its requirement to require plexiglass dividers between diners at indoor restaurants.

From the New York Times:

Restaurants will be allowed to place tables closer together to reach 100 percent capacity if five-foot-tall solid partitions are placed between them, Mr. Cuomo said. And theaters and other large venues, including ballparks, are permitted to return to full capacity, instead of one-third full, if they require patrons to show proof of vaccination.

Paula Olsiewski, who lists “expertise in indoor microbiology & chemistry” in her bio, calls the move “very disappointing”:

And Linsey Marr, an often-quoted engineering professor at Virginia Tech, said that adding the dividers “may actually be harmful”:

The inertia here is so great that the plexiglass stays up even though there’s so much evidence that it just doesn’t work:

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

Well, we’ll mention they’re useless if that helps:

And it’s not like this is anything new yet states keep these mandates in place:

Narrator: “They did not spend the money on a portable HEPA air filtration unit instead”:

