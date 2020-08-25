Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is so mad at the GOP for not having a platform this year that she’s proposed a brand new mascot for Republicans:

GOP 2020: “We have no vision, no values, and no beliefs.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/23eDG92jNe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020

You see, we’re not worthy of the noble elephant:

Honestly elephants deserve so much better than to be a mascot for this — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020

Dems should get the elephant and Republicans should adopt . . . wait for it . . . the honey badger:

Here is my new mascot proposal: Progressives take elephants from Republicans, bc they are compassionate, empathetic creatures w nuanced social structures. General Dems can keep Donkeys if desired – we can unite under that tent. Republicans are Honey Badgers — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 25, 2020

“Hell yeah”!

hell yeah. the honey badger party. https://t.co/B6CJP5gA5r — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 25, 2020

We endorse this 100%:

Does she not get how many Republicans would be all-in on it as well?

This is something only someone who has never tangled with a honey badger would say. https://t.co/EBo1Z62Jtp — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 25, 2020

Republicans: WE’RE COOL AGAIN:

Stop making Republicans sound cool https://t.co/uRSp9NpnFs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 25, 2020

***