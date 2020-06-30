The Daily Caller’s Betsy Rothstein passed away on Sunday after a long fight against cancer:

Betsy Rothstein passed away among family Sunday evening. Words cannot express the debt of gratitude I owe the Almighty for giving me what little time I had with her as a friend and colleague. Tucker Carlson himself wrote her memorial piece. https://t.co/L1ij2A4qcK — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 29, 2020

Journos from around the political spectrum then wrote about how special she was:

I was so lucky to know Betsy Rothstein. I wrote about who she was to me for @NYMag: https://t.co/nGe1a32WL4 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 29, 2020

And here’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the loss of her friend and former colleague:

Betsy was one of my favorite colleagues at the Daily Caller. We'd sit across the newsroom and email one another, sometimes laughing out loud at our own messages. She was clever, thoughtful, stylish, unafraid, and she will be dearly missed by me.https://t.co/XHHD93sH72 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 30, 2020

But CNN’s Nathan McDermott thought it would be a good time to politicize Betsy’s death:

I didn't know Betsy Rothstein and only read her occasionally, and I am sad that she passed away, but there's clearly a divide in values political journalists hold when (almost) everybody mourning her online is a white reporter who covers DC. — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 30, 2020

What the actual f*ck did we just read?

Some tweets are so demonstrably terrible, I don’t even know how to react to them. https://t.co/POs2nI0SyS — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) June 30, 2020

Not a good look, CNN:

THIS is CNN and the kind of people they value 👇 https://t.co/wXkeNlXMDx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2020

“Nauseating”:

a colleague passed away yesterday and very serious CNN journalist wants to politicize the death before she’s even in the ground. nauseating. https://t.co/tk4IiabXvK — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 30, 2020

Good advice:

Do us all a favor and log off forever https://t.co/yGFVYi1QSO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2020

Why even tweet this in the first place?

You should allow family and friends to grieve in peace without injecting your critical race theory nonsense. This is shameful and bizarre. https://t.co/86KNiqcqde — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 30, 2020

And we noticed this, too:

I don’t know how to tell you this bro, but you’re white as a sheet. I hope when you die someone other than your dog cares, including, perhaps, some fellow white journalists. https://t.co/nE3fUL9n9x — Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) June 30, 2020

Oh, and he’s wrong anyway:

I am mourning Betsy and I am black. She was a conservative for sure. But she was a deep human being. Authentically herself. I will miss her. https://t.co/yyXqOBsNE8 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 30, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

CNN reporter appears to suggest that a reporter who just passed away was a racist because, according to him, “(almost) everybody mourning her online is a white reporter” https://t.co/dzBmw6SIK8 pic.twitter.com/a3IYajUD8X — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 30, 2020

