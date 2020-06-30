The Daily Caller’s Betsy Rothstein passed away on Sunday after a long fight against cancer:

Journos from around the political spectrum then wrote about how special she was:

And here’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the loss of her friend and former colleague:

But CNN’s Nathan McDermott thought it would be a good time to politicize Betsy’s death:

What the actual f*ck did we just read?

Not a good look, CNN:

“Nauseating”:

Good advice:

Why even tweet this in the first place?

And we noticed this, too:

Oh, and he’s wrong anyway:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

