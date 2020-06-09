Meet Nury Martinez, President of the Los Angeles City Council. Ms. Martinez recently proposed cutting the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million:

She wants to defund the police, just not the ones that guard her home. Note how she called off the security only once the media got wind of it:

Trending

These hypocrites. THEY get “round-the-clock private security” provided by the LAPD:

YOU at home? You get to wonder if “defund the police” will result in that 911 call not getting answered.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeLAPD