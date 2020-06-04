Senate Dems held an 8:46 moment of silence in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol, complete with proper social distancing because all of a sudden they’re worried about coronavirus again:

And LOL at the little blue-tape x’s on the ground. Can’t trust the people who make our laws to stand 6-feet apart on their own, can we?

But while protesting at the White House, who cares about 6-feet of space? Not Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Not Sen. Kamala Harris:

Not Speaker Pelosi:

More social-distancing theater as it’s become clear to them that encouraging the protesters crapped all over their previous narrative:

But President Trump’s photo-ops are really, really bad:

