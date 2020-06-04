Senate Dems held an 8:46 moment of silence in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol, complete with proper social distancing because all of a sudden they’re worried about coronavirus again:

Senate Democrats hold a 8:46 moment of silence, in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol. ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ led the ceremony, standing next to statue of Frederick Douglas. pic.twitter.com/a8wUpbdBXx — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) June 4, 2020

And LOL at the little blue-tape x’s on the ground. Can’t trust the people who make our laws to stand 6-feet apart on their own, can we?

So dumb they need to have tape on the ground to show them where to stand. — CaliKat Essential AF (@CaliKatInCali) June 4, 2020

But while protesting at the White House, who cares about 6-feet of space? Not Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Elizabeth Warren appears at protests in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/mXHQF4TJER — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 3, 2020

Not Sen. Kamala Harris:

People are in pain. We must listen. pic.twitter.com/5PJ9gqyu1q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2020

Not Speaker Pelosi:

Asked about the White House's contention that Trump's visit to St. John's Church was similar to Churchill's tour of London bombing damage during World War II, Nancy Pelosi replied, "I think they're hallucinating." https://t.co/vF0pUeQZ9S — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2020

More social-distancing theater as it’s become clear to them that encouraging the protesters crapped all over their previous narrative:

Virtue signaling is the democrats new religion. — Garrison (@Garrison2525) June 4, 2020

But President Trump’s photo-ops are really, really bad:

Yet they continue to fuel the riots and criticize Presidential Photo Ops while staging their own… pic.twitter.com/AOAAdNl7zA — Holly Goodhead (@HollyGoodhead4) June 4, 2020

***