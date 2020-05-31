By now you’ve probably seen this viral video — over 5 million views, and counting — or protesters defending a Target in Brooklyn, NY from looters:

Some protestors in Brooklyn calling to loot the Target, but organizers are rushing in front of the store to stop them, keep things non-violent #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/6x70cpcjep — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 31, 2020

Here’s how it’s getting written up:

SEE IT: Peaceful demonstrators barred violent looters from breaking into a Brooklyn Target during chaotic protests over the death of George Floyd.https://t.co/fGpdu5slxI — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 31, 2020

Now, here’s the must-watch follow up from one of the protesters: He protected Target because he thought the looters were undercover NYPD officers who were in the process of staging a false-flag attack:

I spoke with one of the organizers who was holding people back, a Brooklyn resident named David. This interview was conducted as protestors were fleeing charging NYPD Officers #nycprotest: pic.twitter.com/9hNrI6eHZg — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 31, 2020

Kudos to the protesters, but, sigh:

A Brooklyn protest organizer claims the folks wanting to destroy the Target are “undercover detectives” (2nd tweet). Whatever their reason, good to see organizers adamant: no violence. https://t.co/WjwkIbef9x — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) May 31, 2020

