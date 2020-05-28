New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing an Executive Order today “authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face-coverings”:

Today I am signing an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face-coverings. No mask – No entry. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020

It’s a little late for that, no? Why didn’t he order this two months ago? Anyway, he’s using actors Chris Rock and Rosie Perez to help sell the new mandate:

Spread love the Brooklyn way. Get tested. Wear a mask. Stand up & do the right thing.@rosieperezbklyn @chrisrock — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020

And both showed up at his coronavirus press conference:

Chris Rock and Rosie Perez just walked into the Gov Cuomo presser… — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) May 28, 2020

You see, New Yorkers are selfish not to wear masks two months into the pandemic:

At Cuomo briefing, Chris Rock and Rosie Perez tell NYers to wear masks — you are selfish not to pic.twitter.com/mr4ENhXotK — David Caplan (@DavidCaplanNYC) May 28, 2020

Chris Rock compared social distancing to taking the entire course of antibiotics, meaning we can’t stop now:

"We need to take the whole dose" to avoid #COVID19Pandemic get worse, Chris Rock says about sticking with social distancing and wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/MMuHkbKvEz — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) May 28, 2020

If social distancing is so important, why is he touching his face?

Chris Rock: "Hi microphone. I really missed you. I will never take you for granted." Brooklynites Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ to promote testing and wearing masks during #covid19. pic.twitter.com/DLRJRw4Rhd — 𝖠𝗌𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖠𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝖫𝖾𝗀𝖺𝗅 (@aaldef) May 28, 2020

Chris Rock than proceeded to kiss the governor’s a**: “You give me calm”:

@chrisrock to @NYGovCuomo : “you give me calm” “I hope when this is over you are still part of the government” — eric berlin (@ebucsfan) May 28, 2020

And Rosie Perez called Cuomo a “rock star”:

.⁦@chrisrock⁩ tells ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ he “watches him every single day,” and it brings him “joy.” ⁦@rosieperezbklyn⁩ calls Cuomo a “rock star.” The Brooklyn celebrities are here to help get the word out about testing, and urging New Yorkers to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/QiC0CE3CXT — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) May 28, 2020

It’s can’t miss TV, really:

.@chrisrock to @NYGovCuomo: “Thank you. I watch you every single day and you bring me calm. You bring me joy.” pic.twitter.com/dfKWGRMomh — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) May 28, 2020

Watch here:

