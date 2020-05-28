New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing an Executive Order today “authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face-coverings”:

It’s a little late for that, no? Why didn’t he order this two months ago? Anyway, he’s using actors Chris Rock and Rosie Perez to help sell the new mandate:

And both showed up at his coronavirus press conference:

You see, New Yorkers are selfish not to wear masks two months into the pandemic:

Chris Rock compared social distancing to taking the entire course of antibiotics, meaning we can’t stop now:

If social distancing is so important, why is he touching his face?

Chris Rock than proceeded to kiss the governor’s a**: “You give me calm”:

And Rosie Perez called Cuomo a “rock star”:

It’s can’t miss TV, really:

Watch here:

***

