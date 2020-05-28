While journos are ignoring what’s going on in New York while trying to drum up a data controversy in Florida, Michigan is 1) still sending COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes/assisted living facilities and 2) not providing any data on deaths:

Maybe journos will cover it if President Trump tweets something mean:

There are estimates that between 43%-53% of all COVID-19 deaths are at nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

Trending

This is with New York’s suspect number and Michigan’s total lack of data:

And where’s the blue-check outrage over how Michigan is not reporting this data?

We literally just had the fight with Gov. DeSantis and the state’s website:

It’s crazy that the website is still not functioning. Maybe Florida can send them some help?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gov. WhitmerMichigan