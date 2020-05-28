Chris Hayes showed images from the protests in Minneapolis and lockdown events at state capitals on his show last night saying they showed the “uneven reactions” by authorities:

.@chrislhayes on wildly uneven reactions to protests against death of George Floyd vs. armed militia lockdown protests: “Another example of how this pandemic has been a kind of blacklight, exposing all the inequalities in American life.” pic.twitter.com/tNBSehZ3Da — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 28, 2020

Hmm. . .

It seems that one is not like the other:

Which protesters looted and burned stuff to the ground and assaulted people, Chris? https://t.co/f5YgGaoxxS — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) May 28, 2020

Let’s help Chris spot the difference:

The difference being images of what scare liberals (men standing still with guns) with absolutely no violence or damage vs. open, aggressive rioting literally burning down cities, which the left swoons over as 'justified anger' and labels 'peaceful protest.' https://t.co/j1aFc4uSi4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 28, 2020

Does this help?

Protesting is legal Rioting and looting is not Regardless of what party anyone is https://t.co/nYhBIoCGMR — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2020

***

Related: