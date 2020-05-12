You know all of those deleted Kavanaugh tweets from Kirsten Powers we’ve been telling you about? You know, the ones that make her look like a gigantic hypocrite in light of the Tara Reade allegations? Now she says she mass-deleted all of them at the end of 2018:

But she stands by “everything” she said about Kavanaugh:

A quick search of her timeline shows the gap with it looking like everything between November 30, 2018 and November 2012 is gone:

Well, at least she didn’t say she was hacked.

