You know all of those deleted Kavanaugh tweets from Kirsten Powers we’ve been telling you about? You know, the ones that make her look like a gigantic hypocrite in light of the Tara Reade allegations? Now she says she mass-deleted all of them at the end of 2018:

1) Dec 2018, I decided to delete my Twitter and a social media expert friend suggested I use auto-delete and just start over. So he mass deleted everything pre2018 (though it's obv still avail in wayback). Now ppl are claiming I individually delated tweets (i did not). — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 12, 2020

2) My policy is if i delete an individual tweet that has been up for more than a few mins I note that I did that. Sometimes I delete a tweet right after sending b/c i remember that i don't want to argue on Twitter. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 12, 2020

But she stands by “everything” she said about Kavanaugh:

3) I've already said per the Kavanaugh tweets that I stand by everything I said and I did not delete them individually but saying it again. Though there ARE tweets I'm sure I would not stand by (in tone or substance) those are not them. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 12, 2020

4) I haven't mass deleted any tweets since 2018, but if I do I'll let you know. The fact is I haven't tweeted much since early 2019 when I took a break from Twitter, and I don't really plan to change that. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 12, 2020

A quick search of her timeline shows the gap with it looking like everything between November 30, 2018 and November 2012 is gone:

Well, at least she didn’t say she was hacked.

