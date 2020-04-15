CNN’s Christiane Amanpour wants you to think of the World Health Organization as the firefighters on 9/11 who rushed into those burning towers to save people:
Defunding @WHO in the middle of a pandemic is like pulling the plug on firefighters in the aftermath of 9/11.
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) April 15, 2020
Holy crap was that a bad take, but in line with CNN’s continued push of Chinese talking points:
How much did Beijing pay for this tweet? https://t.co/yaGWd4dWu9
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) April 15, 2020
And her analogy only makes sense if the firefighters were collaborating with Osama Bin Laden:
If the firefighters had conspired with the terrorists.
Dummy. https://t.co/8deAbHSIrQ
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 15, 2020
Or if the firefighters were busy traveling the world and not actually fighting fires:
I can’t believe Trump doesn’t want to send American taxpayer dollars to the corrupt WHO after they also spent $192m in luxury travel for themselves in 2018 alone https://t.co/pJdbiBmin7
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2020
Why would she even go there?
Firefighters were heroes on 9/11. WHO is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party. Just like you. https://t.co/LsPKoZLKRM
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 15, 2020
“Worst analogy yet”:
This might be the worst analogy yet I’ve seen defending that corrupt, inept organization in large part responsible for the delayed response to the novel Coronavirus. https://t.co/jt9wUBtFkq
— Jason B. Whitman, OD (@JasonBWhitman) April 15, 2020
How are there so many dumb people? https://t.co/gQ9q5UqoJ7
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 15, 2020
WHAT AN ABSURDLY STUPID TWEET AND COMPARISON. https://t.co/hWA0Abuclu
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 15, 2020
This is such a dumb tweet. You’re a moron. https://t.co/g6vgF5ZEsq
— Meech 🇺🇸🇦🇱 (@michi83) April 15, 2020
Of course she’s on the list:
✍🏼uh✍🏼oh✍🏼christiane✍🏼 https://t.co/iaUMfxlSvl
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 15, 2020
