Does anyone believe this thing actually works? But it’s “great news” says the totally believable blue-check journo based in Tehran:

#Iran's IRGC unveils a homegrown magnetic device that can detect every #Covid_19 case within a 100-meter radius. No blood samples required anymore for diagnosis. Great news. https://t.co/AjwmY6mkZE — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) April 15, 2020

This “new” device is reminiscent of Iran’s past bogus invention to find bombs, which “were actually just US-made golf ball locators”:

Iran has unveiled a fake coronavirus detection device that looks a whole lot like its fake bomb detection devices of a few years ago, which were actually just US-made golf ball locators https://t.co/BNyIADRICN — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 15, 2020

Someone please ask Dr. Fauci about Iran’s miracle “bipolar virus” machine. PLEASE:

No joke.#Iran—Senior IRGC officials say their "scientists" have invented a new remote device that uses a "magnetic field" with a "bipolar virus inside" that can detect the novel #coronavirus "within 100 meters" & has "+80% accuracy." Me: (speechless)… pic.twitter.com/FIIUSGaQng — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 15, 2020

But wait, “there’s more”! Iran hopes to increase the effective range out to 500 meters:

There's more… IRGC official claims:

-No other device like this in the world

-Completely made inside Iran

-We can even increase the speed & range, up to 500 meters

-Can detect virus from inside a moving vehicle#Iran#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/viYxuAiMVR — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 15, 2020

What a clown show.

