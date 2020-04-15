The Associated Press is reporting this morning that Chinese health officials warned of the dangers of coronavirus while on a “secret teleconference” that happened “nearly a week before alerting the public”:

According to the AP, they knew then that human-to-human transmission was happening but the WHO was saying on that same day that there was “no clear evidence of transmission”:

They’re estimating that 3000 people became infected during the week of inaction:

If the rest of the world only knew then what we know now:

But rather than warn everyone, life went on as usual:

And travel was already happening:

China lied, people died:

