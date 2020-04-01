Well, at least it’s good news that anonymous intelligence community officials are saying what is obvious out loud:

BREAKING: China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths, the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report https://t.co/5tdbtMT158 pic.twitter.com/vjtNw174SN — Bloomberg (@business) April 1, 2020

LOL on the “BREAKING” here:

"BREAKING" — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 1, 2020

You mean a country of over a billion people has fewer cases than Italy? YOU DON’T SAY!

I mean…duh. Of course they're lying. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 1, 2020

This really is going to be one of those Scooby Doo mysteries:

but who could have possibly known though? — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 1, 2020

We won’t get the two months back where journos pushed CCP propaganda, though:

Oh wow. If only someone had been telling you crooked God damn journos this while you were all pushing Chinese propaganda https://t.co/EgGfIObrmw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 1, 2020

We warned them:

oh wow if only someone had said something back when reporters were parroting Beijing's numbers https://t.co/dH3vV9UVQP — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 1, 2020

Time for the retractions:

I'm assuming every single news outlet that rushed to print "US HAS MORE CASES THAN CHINA" will be issuing retractions and a statement acknowledging how irresponsible it was to report China's claims as fact? https://t.co/YVAu6Yb792 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 1, 2020

We mean you, Chris Hayes:

MSNBC’s host @chrislhayes four days ago: “We are quite literally doing a worse job of containing the virus than any other country on earth.” https://t.co/SOYVNj9RVQ — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 1, 2020

We do wish the intel community had said this earlier though:

China’s lies have been obvious for a long time, but the message should have been out, officially, a lot sooner that China’s numbers were fake and this virus was going to be a huge global problem. It would have led to better early risk calculations and preparations. https://t.co/eCxqi3PbeT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 1, 2020

