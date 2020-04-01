Well, at least it’s good news that anonymous intelligence community officials are saying what is obvious out loud:
BREAKING: China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths, the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report https://t.co/5tdbtMT158 pic.twitter.com/vjtNw174SN
— Bloomberg (@business) April 1, 2020
LOL on the “BREAKING” here:
"BREAKING"
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 1, 2020
You mean a country of over a billion people has fewer cases than Italy? YOU DON’T SAY!
I mean…duh.
Of course they're lying.
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 1, 2020
This really is going to be one of those Scooby Doo mysteries:
but who could have possibly known though?
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 1, 2020
We won’t get the two months back where journos pushed CCP propaganda, though:
Oh wow. If only someone had been telling you crooked God damn journos this while you were all pushing Chinese propaganda https://t.co/EgGfIObrmw
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 1, 2020
We warned them:
oh wow if only someone had said something back when reporters were parroting Beijing's numbers https://t.co/dH3vV9UVQP
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 1, 2020
Time for the retractions:
I'm assuming every single news outlet that rushed to print "US HAS MORE CASES THAN CHINA" will be issuing retractions and a statement acknowledging how irresponsible it was to report China's claims as fact? https://t.co/YVAu6Yb792
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 1, 2020
We mean you, Chris Hayes:
MSNBC’s host @chrislhayes four days ago: “We are quite literally doing a worse job of containing the virus than any other country on earth.” https://t.co/SOYVNj9RVQ
— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 1, 2020
We do wish the intel community had said this earlier though:
China’s lies have been obvious for a long time, but the message should have been out, officially, a lot sooner that China’s numbers were fake and this virus was going to be a huge global problem.
It would have led to better early risk calculations and preparations. https://t.co/eCxqi3PbeT
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 1, 2020
