CNN’s Jake Tapper played back some of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s past dope coronavirus advice, including a clip from March 13 (!!!) where he told New Yorkers to “go on about their lives.” De Blasio’s reaction? “None of us have time to look backwards”:

WTF is this? This guy’s been blaming President Trump for not acting quick enough and here he is on March 13 telling New Yorkers that nothing has changed:

Trending

Keep in mind, the NBA canceled the season on March 11:

5 days later, de Blasio was criticizing Trump as “consistently late and very marginal in what he does” and “He’s taking actions that are far, far behind the curve”:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioCNNcoronavirus