CNN’s Jake Tapper played back some of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s past dope coronavirus advice, including a clip from March 13 (!!!) where he told New Yorkers to “go on about their lives.” De Blasio’s reaction? “None of us have time to look backwards”:

.@BilldeBlasio on coronavirus: FEB. 14: "This should not stop you…from going to Chinatown & going out to eat" MARCH 13: "We want people still to go on about their lives." TODAY: Asked if he was partly to blame: "None of us have time to look backwards."pic.twitter.com/5H68wNLwc1 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 29, 2020

WTF is this? This guy’s been blaming President Trump for not acting quick enough and here he is on March 13 telling New Yorkers that nothing has changed:

Ridiculous. Pin this for next time he criticizes trump for not having testing kits ready. https://t.co/fBfMJ2kvpd — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 29, 2020

Keep in mind, the NBA canceled the season on March 11:

The NBA was the clear warning sign that cities were not supposed to go on with their daily lives. That was March 11. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) March 29, 2020

5 days later, de Blasio was criticizing Trump as “consistently late and very marginal in what he does” and “He’s taking actions that are far, far behind the curve”:

This from a guy (@BilldeBlasio) who criticized TRUMP on March 18 for being "consistently late & very marginal in what he does. He's taking actions that are far, far behind the curve." * 4 days earlier, @BilldeBlasio had urged New Yorkers "to go on about their lives.” https://t.co/p0KrLv8h2Q — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 29, 2020

