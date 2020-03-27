For whatever reason, President Trump didn’t call on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing and journos are on it:

We’ll note that she’s asked multiple questions at other briefings but OMG he called on Newsmax!

Now enter Chris Cillizza who is super pissy over it:

CNN cut away from his press conference on Wednesday and NOW you guys are mad that he won’t answer your questions? Make up your damn minds:

