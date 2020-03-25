Twitchy favorite James Woods has been locked out of his account — AGAIN! — this time for posting a photo allegedly of a naked Andrew Gillum that’s widely available on Twitter (We won’t post a direct link to the photo, but here’s a search we did on Twitter):

Woods called out Twitter for protecting the Florida Dem:

“Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are.”

We’re assuming the photo is the one Gillum’s “high-profile attorney” is threatening people over:

And the Miami Beach Police Department is investigating how the police report and photos leaked out:

As we said, the photo is everywhere on Twitter, including other verified accounts. Why just lock out Woods?

Oh, and we seem to remember when Melania Trump’s nude photos were EVERYWHERE:

