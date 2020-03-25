Twitchy favorite James Woods has been locked out of his account — AGAIN! — this time for posting a photo allegedly of a naked Andrew Gillum that’s widely available on Twitter (We won’t post a direct link to the photo, but here’s a search we did on Twitter):

Woods called out Twitter for protecting the Florida Dem:

“Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are.”

So @RealJamesWoods has been locked out of his account again for sharing “intimate media” of a drunk, naked, puking politician. His response: “Twitter is, of course, protecting Andrew Gillum because no one should ever know how vile these Democrat scum truly are.” #FreeJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/8hT0HQsX7m — Sara Miller (@Millerita) March 24, 2020

We’re assuming the photo is the one Gillum’s “high-profile attorney” is threatening people over:

.@Floridianpress received a threatening letter from Andrew Gillum’s high-profile attorney demanding the removal of a photo showing a man (that looks like Gillum) on the ground, naked and vomiting. The letter does not dispute that it is him. https://t.co/t2aGAeivwJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 21, 2020

And the Miami Beach Police Department is investigating how the police report and photos leaked out:

Miami Beach PD is investigating how the report & photos relating to Andrew Gillum’s hotel room incident with a gay prostitute & drugs was leaked. Separately, Gillum’s team has been aggressively trying to remove the photo that shows him passed out naked. https://t.co/FBuei5fW8E — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 25, 2020

As we said, the photo is everywhere on Twitter, including other verified accounts. Why just lock out Woods?

The media posted by @RealJamesWoods was not “privately produced”. It was from a police body cam & distributed through a newspaper. It was in the public domain. What is going on with @Twitter? #FreeJamesWoods https://t.co/whKxwBm7Lk — Andrew Humphreys (@AndyWHumphreys) March 25, 2020

Oh, and we seem to remember when Melania Trump’s nude photos were EVERYWHERE:

The millions of times “loving and tolerant” leftists posted the beautiful first lady’s nude modeling photos in vengeance on Twitter was “OK.” But a censored photo of a Democrat passed out after a meth orgy is “against Twitter Rules?” 🤔@RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/6pFpiO5K5f — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 25, 2020

***