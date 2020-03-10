On Monday, Columbia University canceled classes after someone involved with the school was quarantined after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus:

And then the students immediately gathered in the middle of campus to enjoy the rest of the day:

Never let a sunny day go to waste:

Columbia goes on spring break next week, but Harvard one-upped them and told its students not to even bother coming back to campus:

Princeton, too:

Great. The full cost of attending the schools is about $70,000 per year and they’re going to switch to online education? Will they be issuing refunds?

