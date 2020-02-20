John Wesley Tyler, a Dem running in the California’s 5th congressional district, is pretty sure he’s caught Roger Stone making a Nazi hand salute in this video:

Last night we were watching “JoJo Rabbit” and I made the comment, “If Trump wins again, then we’re going to see the Nazi hand salute make a real, public comeback.” Watch Stones hands closely in this video. He only makes one gesture to the camera… https://t.co/bCZMnwAmTE — John Wesley Tyler (@JWTyler4USRep) February 20, 2020

Sigh. Watch for yourself:

NEW: Roger Stone arrives at a DC courthouse for expected sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A few onlookers yelled "Traitor!" at him as entered the building. https://t.co/uJXrkGnSHH pic.twitter.com/aXBbCEw04z — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 20, 2020

And 2020 continues to amaze us.

***