The WSJ is reporting that Michael Bloomberg is paying “hundreds of workers in California” to say nice things about Bloomberg on social media as well as texting all of their friends about the candidate:

According to the report, they pay is $2500/month. From the WSJ:

To staff the effort, the campaign is hiring more than 500 “deputy digital organizers” to work 20 to 30 hours a week and receive $2,500 a month, the documents show. In exchange, those workers are expected to promote Mr. Bloomberg to everyone in their phones’ contacts by text each week and make social-media posts supporting him daily, the documents show. “The Fight for Equal Rights Has Been One of the Great Fights of Mike’s Life,” reads one such suggested prompt regarding Mr. Bloomberg’s early support for same-sex marriage.

Anyway, the term for this that we’d love to hear in tonight’s debate is “astroturfing”:

