Earlier this morning, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was indeed on the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky:

And this admission has Sen. Bob Menendez calling on the Sec. of State “to immediately recuse himself from all Ukraine related-matters given his direct conflict of interest in the Trump-Zelensky scandal”:

“Recusal is the only option”:

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is reporting that the IG will brief House and Senate committees later today on ” retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats,” which will only increase Dem calls on Sec. Pompeo to recuse himself, if true:

Dems are already asking Sec. Pompeo to “explain his interview with” ABC’s Martha Raddatz:

