Earlier this morning, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo admitted that he was indeed on the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky:

BREAKING: "I was on the phone call." Sec of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening during conversation between Trump and Zelensky. He dodged when Martha Raddatz asked 10 days ago. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 2, 2019

Pompeo, who said earlier this month he couldn’t respond to ABC questions about the Trump/Zelensky phone call because he hadn’t seen the report on it, has a new quote today. “I was on the phone call,” he confirms. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 2, 2019

And this admission has Sen. Bob Menendez calling on the Sec. of State “to immediately recuse himself from all Ukraine related-matters given his direct conflict of interest in the Trump-Zelensky scandal”:

BREAKING: Officially calling on @SecPompeo to immediately recuse himself from all Ukraine related-matters given his direct conflict of interest in the Trump-Zelensky scandal. Read my letter to him👇 pic.twitter.com/h1hIMeQj31 — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 2, 2019

“Recusal is the only option”:

The American people need to have confidence that the Nation’s chief diplomat is making decisions based on the national interest—not to advance a partisan political agenda. Recusal is the only option to prevent further erosion of the integrity of U.S. foreign policy. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 2, 2019

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is reporting that the IG will brief House and Senate committees later today on ” retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats,” which will only increase Dem calls on Sec. Pompeo to recuse himself, if true:

Confirmed: A source familiar tells me the State Department IG briefing on the Hill is about retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2019

Dems are already asking Sec. Pompeo to “explain his interview with” ABC’s Martha Raddatz:

1. Maybe now @SecPompeo will explain his interview with @MarthaRaddatz. 2. Maybe he will also explain how often he has personally listened in on such calls — seems unusual. 3. Maybe he should recuse from blocking House investigators. https://t.co/kt93b3DwYl — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 2, 2019

