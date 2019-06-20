Oh…

Is this important?

JUST IN: FBI alleges that a 21-year-old Syrian man, who it says was admitted to US as a refugee in Aug. 2016, was planning bombing attack on a church in Pittsburgh; had recorded a video of himself pledging allegiance to ISIS leader; he was arrested today. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 19, 2019

If we recall, wasn’t one of the presidential candidates talking about the difficulties of vetting refugees back in 2016?

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, who was admitted into the country as a refugee in 2016, bought bomb-making materials and cased escape routes from the church, according to a criminal complaint. https://t.co/HdAUYHQSOD — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2019

He also allegedly offered to provide the addresses of Yazidi refugees in the area so other ISIS sympathizers could kill them:

One of the nastier details in the charges against this Syrian refugee in Pittsburgh: he offered to provide the addresses of Yazidi families in the area, so ISIS people could hunt them down. https://t.co/lep3ctr3uZ pic.twitter.com/WfS7xAkTkW — Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 20, 2019

Today also happens to be World Refugee Day:

Every person has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge, having fled violence, persecution, war or disaster at home.#WithRefugees #WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/T44MIx8QWA — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 20, 2019

***