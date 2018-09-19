President Donald Trump spoke to reporters this morning before his departure to view the damage from Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and appeared to hint that Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination could be at risk depending on what comes up at any hearing with Christine Blasey Ford:

“Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that’ll be very interesting, and we’ll have to make a decision, but I can only say this — he is such an outstanding man, very hard for me to imagine anything happened.”

Did Pres Trump signal that Brett Kavanaugh's nomination could be in jeopardy, depending on what Christine Blasey Ford says to the Senate? "Look, if she shows up, and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting. We'll have to make a decision." — Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 19, 2018

Trump this morning on the accuser: "Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that'll be very interesting, and we'll have to make a decision, but I can only say this — he is such an outstanding man, very hard for me to imagine anything happened." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 19, 2018

Watch:

JUST IN: President Trump on potential testimony on Judge Kavanaugh from Dr. Ford: "Look: If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that'll be very interesting, and we'll have to make a decision, but … very hard for me to imagine anything happened.” pic.twitter.com/lcHWN8f26P — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2018

Libs were quick to pounce, saying the president is “hedging his bets”:

When you see Republican Senators spinning about how now they can’t call Dr. Blasey Ford whatever names they want and ignore her and nobody will care, watch this clip of Trump hedging his bets. This is Trump, mind you. https://t.co/Hbp9kHFP7z — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) September 19, 2018

And that this is Kavanaugh getting run over by the proverbial bus:

Kavanaugh meet underside of bus. https://t.co/1Pj17E5xA3 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 19, 2018

More commentary:

Whoa — a chink in the armor https://t.co/cHQsW9JZdq — Blake Hounshell (powered by blockchain) (@blakehounshell) September 19, 2018

Exit question: “Are they now counting on her not to appear?”

Are they now counting on her not to appear? https://t.co/DHbgLxp1EG — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) September 19, 2018

***

