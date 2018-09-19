President Donald Trump spoke to reporters this morning before his departure to view the damage from Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and appeared to hint that Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination could be at risk depending on what comes up at any hearing with Christine Blasey Ford:

“Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that’ll be very interesting, and we’ll have to make a decision, but I can only say this — he is such an outstanding man, very hard for me to imagine anything happened.”

Watch:

Trending

Libs were quick to pounce, saying the president is “hedging his bets”:

And that this is Kavanaugh getting run over by the proverbial bus:

More commentary:

Exit question: “Are they now counting on her not to appear?”

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughTrump