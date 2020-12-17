Pfizer is pushing back on reports that there are production issues or shipping delays associated with its Covid-19 vaccine.

Albert Bouria, Chairman and CEO of the company, tweeted “Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed”:

It appears he’s responding to HHS Sec. Alex Azar. . .

Trending

. . .and to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

The statement Bourias linked to takes a further shot at the U.S. Government and Operation Warm Speed, saying Pfizer has “millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.” Ouch:

Hopefully, everyone gets on the same page and soon because we don’t need this drama right now.

***

Tags: Pfizer