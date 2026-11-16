A great sigh of relief crossed the land as it was revealed that the next James Bond will not be a body-positive lesbian of color. Given the direction Hollywood has taken this last decade, there was a decent chance of that happening.

Advertisement

That said, people do have thoughts on the casting of Robert Pattinson as the latest 007. He is actually a talented actor who has been working very hard to shed this Edward Cullen character from the 'Twilight' franchise.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct, so it stands a chance at being very good. But Twitter being Twitter, we can't resist having some fun with it anyway.

I can't believe he stole this role from Elliot Page. Elliot was born to play 007 https://t.co/PkOSBlkdpQ — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) November 16, 2026

@007 So y’all decided not to have a black trans woman play James Bond? The white supremacy on this one is astonishing. — Damon Imani (@damonimani) November 16, 2026

See?

They're gonna make Bond sparkle, aren't they? https://t.co/s7NE0cZsED — Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) November 16, 2026

@007 Fixed it https://t.co/x56KEOu2uJ — John (@magaman) November 16, 2026

Sorry Robert, you may never be able to shake that vampire typecasting.

Other people were justifiably miffed that the obvious choice was overlooked.

@007 Fixed it https://t.co/x56KEOu2uJ — John (@magaman) November 16, 2026

@007 This dude is only THREE YEARS YOUNGER than the actor who would be PERFECT as Bond, but whom we were told was too old. https://t.co/sMdR5TeU21 — Corporal America 1776 (@Cor_America1776) November 16, 2026

There were some strong feelings.

@007 You retards said Henry Cavill was “too old” but he’s only 3 years older than Robert. Hollywood is full of idiots. — Janet Snakehole (@COCountryGirl24) November 16, 2026

And even stronger feelings.

@007 Tom Hiddleston would have been a better choice. https://t.co/lO7OIpf87P — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) November 16, 2026

Interesting.

Batman can’t be Bond too. They should have gone for an unknown. Bad call. 👎 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 16, 2026

Piers Morgan is often wrong, but I think he nailed this one.

I think “imagine telling this to someone from 2011” would elicit a stronger shock than telling them Trump became president — Got CTE from playing Peek-a-Boo (@doulbedoink) November 16, 2026

Those 'Twilight' fangirls are now in their thirties with two kids and a crossover SUV.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.