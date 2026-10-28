BBC 'Massacres' Its Credibility Reporting on Ethiopian Church Massacre

Read these three headlines and tell us what you notice.

Sharpeville massacre survivors start legal fight for justice in South Africa https://t.co/9kmlPoNhE6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 3, 2026

Advertisement

Norway opens new memorial for victims of 2011 Breivik massacre https://t.co/4kndb8zzy1 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 20, 2026

More than 60 Christians killed in Ethiopia 'massacre', church official says https://t.co/GO7NoDh1sb — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 26, 2026

If you said 'only the third one has quotes', give yourself a gold star. If you added, 'I loathe the left-wing news organization that can barely hide its biases', give yourself a dozen gold stars.

What can you say about an organization that ran cover for a true pedophile and is so far left, that it runs pieces on the racism of (checks notes) not using colored nail polish.

Knowing this, would you be surprised to learn that this organization that once broadcast C. S. Lewis' 'Mere Christianity', downplays outright slaughter of Nigerian Christians?

@BBCNews Muslim murder these poor Christians — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) October 28, 2026

'Well ackshually, it's more nuanced than that,' say the people who call anyone who doesn't align with their politics fascists and Nazis.

@BBCNews Why is massacre in quotes? How many people do you need murdered?? — Dr Nathan 🦖 (@LNathan123) October 27, 2026

In reading the article, one doesn't get a clear idea who the responsible party is.

@BBCNews Why is massacre in quotes? How many people do you need murdered?? — Dr Nathan 🦖 (@LNathan123) October 27, 2026

The government has previously blamed the OLA for the attacks, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed saying violence targeting civilians and religious institutions was part of a plan to destabilise the country. The group, which says it is fighting for greater rights for the Oromo people, denies these allegations.

The BBC notes that the OLA (Oromo Liberation Army) say they are just fighting for the rights of the Oromo people. While it's unlikely that this massacre is Islamist in nature, unlike Boko Haram in Nigeria, the BBC makes sure you know:

Previous reports have also documented attacks against Muslims in the area. Residents who spoke to the BBC on various occasions have described the violence as both ethnic and religious in nature.

The Oromo Liberation Army is about 50 percent Muslim, so it's probably fair to classify this as a political or ethnic terrorist act. But that doesn't absolve the BBC of its use of scare quotes for groups they don't favor.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.