DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

BBC 'Massacres' Its Credibility Reporting on Ethiopian Church Massacre

Gordon K.
Oct 28, 2026 12:30 PM
Advertisement
BBC 'Massacres' Its Credibility Reporting on Ethiopian Church Massacre
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Read these three headlines and tell us what you notice.

Advertisement

If you said 'only the third one has quotes', give yourself a gold star. If you added, 'I loathe the left-wing news organization that can barely hide its biases', give yourself a dozen gold stars.

What can you say about an organization that ran cover for a true pedophile and is so far left, that it runs pieces on the racism of (checks notes) not using colored nail polish.

Knowing this, would you be surprised to learn that this organization that once broadcast C. S. Lewis' 'Mere Christianity', downplays outright slaughter of Nigerian Christians?

'Well ackshually, it's more nuanced than that,' say the people who call anyone who doesn't align with their politics fascists and Nazis.

In reading the article, one doesn't get a clear idea who the responsible party is.

Recommended
They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska Just Mindy What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The government has previously blamed the OLA for the attacks, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed saying violence targeting civilians and religious institutions was part of a plan to destabilise the country.

The group, which says it is fighting for greater rights for the Oromo people, denies these allegations.

The BBC notes that the OLA (Oromo Liberation Army) say they are just fighting for the rights of the Oromo people. While it's unlikely that this massacre is Islamist in nature, unlike Boko Haram in Nigeria, the BBC makes sure you know:

Previous reports have also documented attacks against Muslims in the area. Residents who spoke to the BBC on various occasions have described the violence as both ethnic and religious in nature.

The Oromo Liberation Army is about 50 percent Muslim, so it's probably fair to classify this as a political or ethnic terrorist act. But that doesn't absolve the BBC of its use of scare quotes for groups they don't favor.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics TERRORISM | AFRICA | MEDIA BIAS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

They Lied! NYTimes Just Proved Dems Orchestrated the ‘Fake Sullivan’ Scheme in Alaska

Just Mindy
What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model

What Could Go Wrong? X Laughs in 2008 As Philly Mayor Announces Her Not-So-New Mortgage Model

Grateful Calvin
Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos