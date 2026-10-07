DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Hail Satan: Iowa City Opens Council Meeting With an Invocation to the Dark Lord (Watch)

Eric V. Follow @flipper628
Oct 07, 2026 11:30 PM
Advertisement
Hail Satan: Iowa City Opens Council Meeting With an Invocation to the Dark Lord (Watch)

A little town in Iowa got a whole lot of attention and sparked a whole lot of public backlash, all because of a couple of really big idiots.

The City of Ottumwa opened a council meeting with an invocation to Satan.

Advertisement

Watch:

Right from 'Hail Satan' and directly into the Pledge of Allegiance. Very strange indeed.

The two idiots in question, former council member Mike Dalbey and current council member Cara Galloway, were upset about a city policy that allows a prayer before council meetings. The policy is intended to show respect to all the city's religious denominations. Dalbey, a member of the Satanic Temple of Iowa, used that policy as a sort of publicity stunt to mock the policy itself and the existence of God.

After the Pledge of Allegiance was completed, Pastor Rick Bick stepped up to the microphone to 'Reverse the curse' that was placed on the city. The second idiot, Cara Galloway, objected to the Pastor's request, stating he was speaking out of turn and would have to wait until the open comment portion of the meeting.

Recommended
‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter Just Mindy Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids Brett T.
Advertisement

Soon after Dalbey left the podium and after the council, staff and audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance, Bick had his turn, and was out of turn with the meeting's protocol of speaking on agenda items.

"Let's just reverse this curse that was put on our city. That 'Hail Satan' is not welcome here," Bick said.

Council member Cara Galloway, who has never stood for an invocation, said that Bick should speak during the portion of the meeting where citizens can speak on either agenda or non-agenda items; Bick spoke after the roll call was taken and the council was to discuss the consent agenda.

"It needs to be done now," he said. "I appreciate what Ms. Galloway is saying, but that was a curse put on the city. Most of you know that, and we need to just stop and reverse it."

 Mayor Benjamin Foote intervened and called for a moment of silence.

The Satanist stunt certainly caught the attention of the city residents. Many let City Hall know exactly how they felt.

Advertisement

The city released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the prayer, and said "we've been fielding calls all day ... some calls have been cordial, while many have been rude and full of profanities."

The Satanist invocation was a publicity stunt meant to send a message.

If that message was 'HEY! I'm an idiot.', we think it was heard loud and clear.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.



News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CHRISTIANITY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FAITH | IOWA | LIBS OF TIKTOK

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy
Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Minnesota Teacher Says Somalis Were Working So Hard They Neglected Raising Their Kids

Brett T.
NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

NBC News: Study Shows Shock Gloves Used by ICE Cause Pain, Fear, and Compliance

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos