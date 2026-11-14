Let's Flash Back Exactly 10 Years to the Beginning of SNL's Era of Peak Insufferability

This month we've reached the 10-year anniversary of a few entertaining clips related to what was happening in politics back in 2016.

To set it up, we recently remembered this scene from a decade ago:

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Hillary Clinton supporters begin to cry as it becomes clear a Trump victory is now very likely. https://t.co/QOyn7c8vCQ — Ten Years Ago Today (@tenyearsnow) November 9, 2026

That's the look of a lot of people who were wildly overconfident about their chances of winning.

Included in that group were many in the cast of Saturday Night Live, which just days later served up one of the worst cold opens in show history. This was a therapy session for the TDS sufferers with no punchline:

Kate McKinnon opens the first Saturday Night Live since the election as Hillary Clinton, singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the piano, days after Cohen's death. "I'm not giving up, and neither should you." https://t.co/VsPC9V8SvB — 2016 Live (@10YearsAgoLive) November 13, 2026

The only thing entertaining about that was the level of cringe.

@10YearsAgoLive This may have been the cringiest thing ever done by anyone ever — Nick (@nicksterwixter) November 13, 2026

@10YearsAgoLive Worst cold open in SNL history and it’s not even close. — Tim Hatch (@timhatch) November 13, 2026

@10YearsAgoLive Where would the Democrat party be if it didn't have a constant stream of propaganda in movies and TV feeding disinformation to fools? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) November 13, 2026

One of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened in human history — Zach (@zjfrank13) November 13, 2026

Hey, we can't disagree!

I remember seeing this at the time and waiting for some kind of joke that never arrived and feeling like I was having a stroke, and it’s only gotten more bizarre as time has passed — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) November 13, 2026

It's only gotten worse since, and rest assured the next Republican nominee will be "worse than Literally Hitler."

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