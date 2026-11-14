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Let's Flash Back Exactly 10 Years to the Beginning of SNL's Era of Peak Insufferability

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 14, 2026 4:38 PM
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Let's Flash Back Exactly 10 Years to the Beginning of SNL's Era of Peak Insufferability
Meme

This month we've reached the 10-year anniversary of a few entertaining clips related to what was happening in politics back in 2016. 

To set it up, we recently remembered this scene from a decade ago:

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That's the look of a lot of people who were wildly overconfident about their chances of winning.

Included in that group were many in the cast of Saturday Night Live, which just days later served up one of the worst cold opens in show history. This was a therapy session for the TDS sufferers with no punchline: 

The only thing entertaining about that was the level of cringe. 

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Hey, we can't disagree!

It's only gotten worse since, and rest assured the next Republican nominee will be "worse than Literally Hitler." 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT

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