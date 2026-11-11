WaPo Shredded After Hit Piece on Marco Rubio for ::Checks Notes:: Attending Son's Football Games

With the Democrats winning back control of Congress starting in early January, we can be reasonably certain the usual suspects in the liberal media will be working overtime to help out the Left when it comes to churning out talking points.

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The Washington Post got a jump on that with a hit piece on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's government jet travels. Brace for scandal... or maybe not:

Marco Rubio’s personal travel appears to significantly outpace that of his predecessors, former State Department officials said. The flights have cost the government more than $1.2 million, The Post found, using Defense Department-published rates. https://t.co/l5tlAlGyLe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2026

The Post probably could have fit a bit more context in that tweet but why ruin it for its Democrat readers!

The real story? Rubio has been traveling to watch his son's football games and is prohibited from flying commercial.

The Washington Post is attacking Marco Rubio for attending his son’s college football games on US government planes. For security reasons Rubio must travel on these planes. So his only option is don’t go to his son’s games or use government planes. This is a nasty, unfair attack. https://t.co/7US9c6xYi2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2026

Barack Obama would fly Air Force One to Hawaii for a vacation after delivering a speech on the dangers posed by the burning of fossil fuels but we don't remember this level of media scrutiny.

On a recent early November Saturday afternoon, it was a C-37 that touched down, carrying the team’s most recognizable parent, a blue polo replacing his usual suit and tie. Security officers roamed the north end of Gainesville Regional Airport as a line of five unmarked SUVs crept up, swept up their passenger and rolled off toward campus. Half an hour later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was down on the field, chatting with Florida Coach Jon Sumrall. Rubio’s son Anthony is a walk-on running back for the Gators, and Rubio has regularly flown in to catch his games, including at least five this fall. Rubio says his trips are about something familiar to any parent: showing up. But they also come at a cost to taxpayers.

Well, they tried.

I can’t imagine any dad — or mom — agreeing with this attack. One of the reasons we struggle to get talented people to take these jobs is the challenge of being a good dad or mom while having super difficult jobs that, frankly, pay poorly compared to the private sector. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2026

We should be applauding dads who never miss their kids games. There are far too many absent dads in the country. Who is the editor who approved this story? Do they have kids? Just a moronic out of touch line of attack. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 11, 2026

Karoline Leavitt has a more accurate summary of the Post's article:

Washington Post confirms Secretary Rubio is a great dad. — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 11, 2026

Bingo. Move on to the next attempt to fire up the Democrat outrage machine, WaPo.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (looking at you, WaPo).

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