DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

WaPo Shredded After Hit Piece on Marco Rubio for ::Checks Notes:: Attending Son's Football Games

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 4:40 PM
Advertisement
WaPo Shredded After Hit Piece on Marco Rubio for ::Checks Notes:: Attending Son's Football Games
Meme

With the Democrats winning back control of Congress starting in early January, we can be reasonably certain the usual suspects in the liberal media will be working overtime to help out the Left when it comes to churning out talking points.

Advertisement

The Washington Post got a jump on that with a hit piece on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's government jet travels. Brace for scandal... or maybe not: 

The Post probably could have fit a bit more context in that tweet but why ruin it for its Democrat readers!

The real story? Rubio has been traveling to watch his son's football games and is prohibited from flying commercial. 

Barack Obama would fly Air Force One to Hawaii for a vacation after delivering a speech on the dangers posed by the burning of fossil fuels but we don't remember this level of media scrutiny.

On a recent early November Saturday afternoon, it was a C-37 that touched down, carrying the team’s most recognizable parent, a blue polo replacing his usual suit and tie. Security officers roamed the north end of Gainesville Regional Airport as a line of five unmarked SUVs crept up, swept up their passenger and rolled off toward campus.

Half an hour later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was down on the field, chatting with Florida Coach Jon Sumrall. Rubio’s son Anthony is a walk-on running back for the Gators, and Rubio has regularly flown in to catch his games, including at least five this fall. Rubio says his trips are about something familiar to any parent: showing up. 

But they also come at a cost to taxpayers.

Recommended
Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History Brett T. You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, they tried.

Karoline Leavitt has a more accurate summary of the Post's article:

Bingo. Move on to the next attempt to fire up the Democrat outrage machine, WaPo. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives (looking at you, WaPo). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics FLORIDA | MARCO RUBIO | MEDIA BIAS | STATE DEPARTMENT | WASHINGTON POST

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Brett T.
You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos