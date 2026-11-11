ALREADY? 'Rapid Onset Buyer's Remorse' Spotted in Maine Just a Week After the Senate Election

The Democrats are still a few weeks away from taking control of the House and Senate, and it already looks like there are voters who chose leftist Democrats asking themselves "what have we done?"

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The election of Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine seems to be one of those occasions.

As Sen. Susan Collins' final term nears its end, some Mainers are expressing concerns about the future of federal funding for the state. She currently chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. DETAILS: https://t.co/iKyZUrW5cU https://t.co/ttsNnHrFGM — CBS 13 News (@WGME) November 10, 2026

Byron York has a name for what's happening.

Rapid-onset buyer's remorse. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 11, 2026

Who could have possibly predicted this?

@WGME She was essentially a Democrat with influence over Republicans but that wasn’t good enough. Now that she’s been replaced by a Marxist, Mainers have concerns? LMAO. — End Stochastic Terrorism (@Ebeemee766) November 10, 2026

Sorry Maine but you get the resister who wags his finger at Trump instead of the lady who was sending all that money your way lmfao — 🇺🇸 Ronald Raygun 🇸🇴 (@ALZoomer5047) November 10, 2026

[enter i think i made a huge mistake gif] — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) November 11, 2026

Jackson hasn't even taken office yet. Just imagine what the future holds when it comes to Democrat voter regret (along with everybody else regretting who they voted for).

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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