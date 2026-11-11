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ALREADY? 'Rapid Onset Buyer's Remorse' Spotted in Maine Just a Week After the Senate Election

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 9:51 AM
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ALREADY? 'Rapid Onset Buyer's Remorse' Spotted in Maine Just a Week After the Senate Election
Twitchy

The Democrats are still a few weeks away from taking control of the House and Senate, and it already looks like there are voters who chose leftist Democrats asking themselves "what have we done?"

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The election of Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine seems to be one of those occasions. 

Byron York has a name for what's happening.

Who could have possibly predicted this? 

Jackson hasn't even taken office yet. Just imagine what the future holds when it comes to Democrat voter regret (along with everybody else regretting who they voted for). 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | SUSAN COLLINS | TROY JACKSON

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